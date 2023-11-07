6 of the Best Early Black Friday Sales You Can Shop at Best Buy, Wayfair, and More
Black Friday deals are dropping even earlier this year—lucky for you, that means more time to save.
By Nicole Pyles
Thanksgiving is drawing near, which means the biggest shopping day of the season is almost upon us: Black Friday. But you don’t have to wait until Thanksgiving night to benefit from incredible markdowns on the season’s most-wanted gifts. Some of those sales have already dropped, making it feel like a month-long event. Below, discover more details about what’s in store for Black Friday 2023, plus all the retailers that you can check out now to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping—and savings.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday happens on the Friday after Thanksgiving. This year, Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 23, which means Black Friday is on Friday, November 24. Most sales typically last through the weekend as well, although some of the best doorbuster deals are only available online and in stores on Friday proper. If you miss out on it, you may still have a chance to scoop up some bargains during Cyber Monday, which kicks off on the following Monday, November 27.
Many retailers opt to keep their proverbial Black Friday cards close to the chest. But more and more are choosing to forgo the secrecy around what will be on sale and what won’t in the interest of helping budget-minded shoppers better plan ahead. This can be valuable if you’re someone who appreciates a good discount but wants to avoid buying around the Black Friday rush (and wants to skip the big crowds that tend to pile into stores over that weekend).
While you might not find bargains that are as good as they’d be during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, you’re still shopping during the biggest sales event of the year, which means you can find plenty of great items right now for season-low prices. Retailers such as Target, Best Buy, and others also have a price-match guarantee, making it worth it to take advantage of all these ample savings now.
So whether you’re trying to track down the season’s hottest toys or grab new games for the PS5, or just make some fashion-related shopping hauls for upcoming holiday parties, these early Black Friday sales can be a great place to start.
The Best Early Black Friday Sales
1. Best Buy
Best Buy kicks off our list with their early Black Friday event. My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members gained access to these savings on Friday, October 27, while the rest of us got to join in on Monday, October 30.
Beyond exclusive member deals, you can find markdowns across virtually every category, from TVs to laptops and more. You can get up to 50 percent off on select video game accessories, plus save $60 on Xbox Series X Diablo IV bundle (which could make a great gift for gamers). Beyond video games and consoles, there are big discounts on earbuds and headphones, too, like this $50 off sale on Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) earbuds, which come with a MagSafe case. And if you're shopping for Star Wars or Marvel-themed collectibles, you’re in luck: everything from lightsabers to Marvel Legends Series helmets are reduced in price. You can even get select Transformers figures on sale for over $70 off.
2. Target
Another retailer giving us some pre-Black Friday fun is Target. Now through Thanksgiving weekend, expect weekly deals to drop, which will run from Sunday through to the following Saturday. Right now, some of the best bargains are on items like these Beats Solo 3 Bluetooth wireless on-ear headphones, which are $100 off their usual $200 cost. This Dyson V8 Origin cordless stick vacuum is another great find: Instead of paying $430, you can get it for $250 plus receive a $25 Target gift card online or in stores if you buy it before Saturday, November 11.
Other top holiday gifts—from Ember temperature-controlled smart mugs to Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ coffee makers—are available for less than what you’d usually end up spending. There’s even a buy one, get one (BOGO) sale worth checking out. You can get new games for a PlayStation 5—like Madden NFL 24, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Final Fantasy XVI—as part of it, or go for card games and new book releases (including Britney Spears’s bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me) as part of the BOGO offer.
And with the retailer’s holiday price match guarantee, they’ll match the price on any item if it’s marked down for a lower value between now and Sunday, December 24, which is all the more reason to grab what you want now, in case anything sells out later on.
3. Ulta Beauty
If you have a makeup lover on your gift list, you’ll appreciate Ulta Beauty’s early Black Friday sales. Available both in-store and online, this early event (which runs through now through Saturday, November 18) offers shoppers the chance to get up to 40 percent off some of the best makeup, fragrances, skincare, and grooming products.
Similar to Target, Ulta changes up their deals every week. For instance, for the week of Sunday, November 5 through to Saturday, November 11, the bargains are focused on haircare, specifically with up to 40 percent off tools and brushes, plus up to 40 percent off styling and curly hair products from Ouidad, Revlon, Bumble and bumble, L’ange, and others. Select fragrance brands and Ulta’s Beauty Collection will get the discount treatment too come the week of Sunday, November 12, with savings on Lancôme, Billie Eilish, and more.
4. Walmart
While Walmart’s Black Friday event hasn’t officially started, their deals have started showing up early. From onn. 50-inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TVs (on sale for $148 come Wednesday, November 8) to Rainbocorns Mermaidcorn Surprise toys ($15), Barbie dolls (from $13), and more, there’s something for everyone on the retailer’s page at the moment.
The catch? You can’t shop for any of them yet (unless you’re a Walmart+ member). The retailer’s early bird sale doesn’t get underway online until Wednesday, November 8 at 3 p.m. EST; for folks looking to shop in stores, you’ll have to wait until Friday, November 10, when stores open around 6 a.m. EST.
5. The Home Depot
Home Depot isn’t just a place to go when you’re looking for giant skeletons—it can also be a stellar source for savings come November, thanks to its month-long Black Friday sale.
Now through Wednesday, November 29, you can expect price drops on must-have home improvement items, including smart tech gadgets and up to 45 percent off select power tools from RYOBI, Dewalt, Husky, and others. Beyond that, ’tis the season for indoor space heaters and fire pits, and right now you can shop and save close to 50 percent on specific models. The store also has a special perk going on where, if you buy select tool kits, you can get two free power tools from certain brands such as Milwaukee, Makita, and RIDGID.
6. Wayfair
Wayfair recently launched their Black Friday early access page, and you can find markdowns on furniture for almost every room in your home. You can get up to 50 percent off select bed frames, headboards, dressers, and more, plus enjoy similar savings on sofas, sectionals, and other living room seating. Additionally, you can shop for TV stands, dining table sets, and other home essentials, with discounts up to 45 percent.
Beyond furniture, there are also ample bargains on decor, such as 70 percent off select area rugs, as well as up to 50 percent off select bedding and seasonal items (like artificial Christmas trees). You’ll want to keep a close eye on Deals of the Day too, which gives a hefty price reduction on select products for a limited time.