Amazon’s Off To College Hub Has Thousands of Back-To-School Items on the Cheap
Going off to college in the fall? While it might be scary (yet exciting) to leave home for dorm life, campus quad hangouts, and 8:30 A.M. classes, you can get your whole college experience off to a great start with the right supplies. And when it comes to gadgets, gizmos, and everything in between, Amazon’s Off To College page has your back. From mini-fridges to colorful highlighters, the retail giant’s special new hub has just about everything you need to make your semester a fantastic one.
Throughout the page, you’ll find thousands of bestsellers and highly rated hidden gems for the classroom and study spaces, including packs of Five Star two-pocket folders ($12), Oxford composition notebooks ($13), Sharpie S-Gel pens ($13), and the 4.6-star-rated Herschel classic backpack ($55), just to name a few essentials. In fact, you can save up to 21 percent on Amazon Basics back-to-school gear too, with prices starting at just $6.
In addition to the classroom, the Amazon Off To College hub has a wide selection of dorm life goods that will make living away from home just a bit sweeter, such as the Black+Decker mini fridge with freezer ($129), an Amazon’s Choice item; this Farberware classic microwave ($82), the 4.6-star-rated Insignia Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV (from $100), and so much more.
But going off to college isn’t complete until you pick up a really good laptop, which will serve as the centerpiece for school projects and entertainment. Amazon sells tons of laptops that will help get the job done whether you’re doing homework, watching movies, listening to music, or just trying to stay in touch with family back home, like the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 ($475), Acer Aspire 5 ($548), or even the new Apple MacBook Air ($1,199). We also recommend picking up a quality pair of headphones, like the Sony ZX Series wired on-ear headphones ($18) or these Philips H5205 over-ear wireless headphones ($60)—to get some peace and quiet when studying or consuming media.
With the Off To College hub, you’ll find just about everything needed for school in one place at Amazon—plus, you’ll save some money at the same time.