10 Baby Name Trends for 2025, According to Nameberry

Names fall in and out of fashion year after year. A century ago in the United States, you could scarcely move without meeting a Mary, but by 2023, the longstanding No. 1 name in America didn’t even make the top 100.

Now, with 2025 just around the corner, the bloggers over at baby-naming website Nameberry have taken a deep dive into the trends currently shaping parents’ choices for their children’s names in the 2020s and compiled the results in a fascinating new analysis. In total, Nameberry identified 10 new naming trends—here’s what you need to know about them.

Fast Fashion

The analysis began with those that have been termed “Fast Fashion” names. These are quintessentially modern and zeitgeisty monikers, which—like the fashions of the time—are based on existing names and given a new and timely twist. Whether that means playing around with spellings, combining names from different cultures, or smashing together two or more existing names to create something unique, these Fast Fashion names have never been used before (and perhaps never will again). Here’s just a sample of the Fast Fashion names Nameberry identified:

FAST FASHION BOY NAMES FAST FASHION GIRL NAMES Jettson Emryn Kyren Novalie Sevyn Skylynn Luxton Kollyns Wylder Zariya

Global America

“Global Americana” names are those that reflect America’s diversity, and demonstrate parents taking inspiration from names “unmistakably tied to a single culture.” The Scottish name Ewan, Welsh Ivo, and the Nahuatl name Xochitl all fall into this category, alongside other global choices like Chiara, Hassan, Luca, and Soren.

Baby Names, Literally

“I’m just a baby!” / Roger Wright/GettyImages

A third trend is rooted in online influencer culture, and partly inspired by the likes of viral TikTok star Nara Smith’s three children’s names, Rumble Honey, Slim Easy, and Whimsy Lou. These are, in Nameberry’s words, “Baby Names, Literally”—that is, names with a quaintness and weeness that are “clearly meant for babies.” Among the names in this category are Aqua, Blossom, Cub, Suede, and Wednesday.

Country Rebrand

On the opposite end of the naming spectrum, Nameberry picked up on a so-called “Country Rebrand,” which has seen a revival of interest in traditional country-style names. In this group, you’ll find names like:

Abilene

Abner

Loretta

Susannah

Truett

Safe Haven

In opposition to a trend in the early 2020s for names tied to weapons and unrest (which saw an uptick in names such as Cannon, Cutter, Danger, and even Arson), 2025 looks set to be the year of so-called “Safe Haven” names like Avalon, Bliss, Concord, Oasi and Solace.

Femininomenal

Chappell Roan. / Erika Goldring/GettyImages

Following what Nameberry called the “Feminine Feminist” baby-naming trend of last year (inspired by 2023’s Barbie), 2025 looks set to be the year of “Femininomenal” names (inspired by Chappell Roan). The names in this group all have connotations of female strength and empowerment, but now come with a little added drama. Here are a few of them:

Circe

Guinevere

Isolde

Ophelia

Salome

Otherworldly

The Femininomenal names tie in nicely with another category, “Otherworldly” names, inspired by myth, legend, science fiction, and fantasy. These names include Aslan, Atreyu, Merlin, Rune, and even Valkyrie.

Landscape

This baby definitely has a Landscape name. / Cecile Lavabre/GettyImages

So-called “Landscape” names—including monikers like Branch, Canyon, Cloud, Field, and Prairie—are also set to have their day in 2025.

Croc Names

Not all modern names are new, of course, and it’s certainly not unheard of for old-fashioned names to make a comeback, with Abigail, Ava, Eleanor, and Evelyn all making the top 15 in the 2010s. Nameberry has called this penultimate trending category “Croc” Names, which (like their namesake shoe) are widely considered unfashionable, but are so unfashionable as to be on the cusp of cool. These are names being picked by parents hoping to be ahead of the curve when it comes to the next old revival, and they include Clarence, Enid, Joan, Millicent, and Vernon. Here are a few others:

BOY CROC NAMES GIRL CROC NAMES Harold Mildred Oswald Joan Wilbur Rita Murray Sybil Ernest Golda

Z Names

Finally, while Millennials had a soft spot for names containing an x, with Gen Z now taking over as the next generation of parents, it looks like z names are becoming the new order of the day. Jaxon and Xavier are out, but Boaz, Ezra, Enzo, Zainab, and Zuri are all on their way in.

For more information on these categories and some more of the names contained in them, head to the Nameberry blog.

