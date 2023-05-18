Mental Floss

The 25 Best Bars in the U.S.

By Ellen Gutoskey

The drink is only part of the experience.
The drink is only part of the experience.
Avid bar-hoppers would do well to book a flight to New York City posthaste—or, better yet, just move there. The Big Apple boasts 11 of the 25 best bars in the U.S., including four of the top five.

This particular list was pulled from a wider ranking of the 50 best bars in North America, compiled by 50 Best, the self-described “leading authority in global gastronomy and the international drinks scene.” To determine the continent’s top watering holes, 50 Best solicited votes from “260 drinks experts, including bartenders, bar owners, drinks media, and well-traveled cocktail connoisseurs from Canada, USA, Mexico and the Caribbean, with a 50/50 gender balance.” The voters, split into eight regions, each ranked the seven best bars they’d visited in the past 18 months: Five had to be located in the country or U.S. state in which the voter was based, and the two others could be anywhere else.

New York City’s dominance suggests that a lot of non–New York voters used those two slots for New York bars. It’s one of the most popular tourist spots in the country, so it makes sense that a fair number of bar aficionados would’ve visited the city at some point in the year and a half before the vote. The blue ribbon went to the Lower East Side’s Double Chicken Please, which, as Condé Nast Traveler reports, serves up cocktails inspired by foods—from French toast to cold pizza. The only non–New York bar to make the top five is New Orleans’s Jewel of the South, founded by celebrated French Quarter bartender Chris Hannah.

New Orleans was one of four cities with two bars in the top 25: The others were Chicago, Miami, and Los Angeles. See that ranking below—and find out which North American spots beyond U.S. borders made 50 Best’s list here.

Ranking

Name

Location

1.

Double Chicken Please

New York City, New York

2.

Katana Kitten

New York City, New York

3.

Jewel of the South

New Orleans, Louisiana

4.

Dante

New York City, New York

5.

Overstory

New York City, New York

6.

Kumiko

Chicago, Illinois

7.

Café La Trova

Miami, Florida

8.

Thunderbolt

Los Angeles, California

9.

Attaboy

New York City, New York

10.

Employees Only

New York City, New York

11.

Mace

New York City, New York

12.

Herbs & Rye

Las Vegas, Nevada

13.

Pacific Cocktail Haven

San Francisco, California

14.

Martiny's

New York City, New York

15.

Death & Co

Los Angeles, California

16.

Service Bar

Washington, D.C.

17.

Sweet Liberty

Miami, Florida

18.

Cure

New Orleans, Louisiana

19.

Milk Room

Chicago, Illinois

20.

Maison Premiere

New York City, New York

21.

Bar Leather Apron

Honolulu, Hawaii

22.

Yacht Club

Denver, Colorado

23.

The Dead Rabbit

New York City, New York

24.

Allegory

Washington, D.C.

25.

Clover Club

New York City, New York

[h/t Condé Nast Traveler]

