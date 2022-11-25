The Best Black Friday Retailer Sales You Can Shop All Weekend Long
Amazon and Walmart aren’t the only places you can go to find Black Friday deals online. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your winter wardrobe or find new furniture, there are tons of specialty retailers offering major discounts today and throughout the weekend, so you don’t necessarily have to rush to grab everything ASAP.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday 2022 sales at retailers like Wayfair, Sur La Table, and more, so you don’t have to spend hours searching online yourself. Even better, because most of these sales are good through the weekend (and are expected to extend to Cyber Monday), you can take your time finding the best stuff for your friends, loved ones, and most importantly, yourself.
Bedding
Brooklinen: Get 25 percent off sitewide through Monday, November 28 at 2:59 a.m. EST and save on brushed flannel and luxe sateen sheets, plush bath towels, mats, and more at Brooklinen.
Gravity Blankets: This is one of the biggest sales of the year at Gravity, which is best-known for its popular weighted blankets. Right now, you save 30 percent across the site, and even get weighted sleep masks from $20.
Nectar: During this Black Friday sales event, you can save 33 percent on sheets, mattresses, duvet covers, and other bedding essentials across the site.
Parachute: Get cozy ahead of the cold weather with this brand’s bestselling items, including this linen sheet set, robes, and quilts, all of which are 20 percent off on the site.
Purple: Save up to $800 when you shop at this fan-favorite online mattress retailer during Black Friday. You can get select mattresses for $300 off, and save $500 on adjustable bases.
Home and Kitchen
Caraway Home: You still have time to save up to 20 percent across the site on bakeware, cookware, and more. For orders of $85 or more, you'll get a 10 percent discount; for orders of $425 or more, you get 15 percent off; and for purchases of $525 or greater, you can get a full 20 percent taken off your order value. This offer ends on Wednesday, November 30.
Great Jones: From now through Monday, November 28, save up to 50 percent on this internet-famous brand, which is best-known for the Dutchess cast-iron Dutch oven and Hot Dish ceramic casserole dish. For orders over $200, you can get a free Holy Sheet (usually $40), too.
Our Place: Save $50 on the popular Always Pan, and enjoy up to 45 percent off more of the brand’s best offerings during this Black Friday sale, including deals on the Perfect Pot, ovenware set, and other essentials that’ll make hosting dinners even more fun.
Ruggable: Washable rugs? Great. A big sitewide sale where you can save 20 percent off most everything (some exclusions apply) and get 25 percent off the brand’s rugs? Even better. Just use the promo code "BF22" at checkout and you’ll be good to go.
Solo Stove: Bundle up next to a smokeless fire, courtesy of these ridiculously popular fire pits from Solo Stove. You can get up to 40 percent off fire pits, as well as $225 off the Pi Pizza Oven, which was named one of Oprah's Favorite Things of 2022. For a limited time, you can also get a free Mesa tabletop fire pit (usually $120) with the purchase of any Ranger, Bonfire, or Yukon fire pit when you use the promo code "FREEMESA" at checkout.
Sur La Table: For deep discounts on some of the most elegant kitchen and cookware essentials you can find right now, head to this retailer, which is offering up to 65 percent off all kinds of great stuff. You can shop All-Clad for up to 50 percent off; Zwilling J.A. Henckels items for up to 70 percent off; Staub for up to 75 percent off; and that’s really just the tip of the iceberg. You can also get Ooni pizza ovens and Le Creuset Dutch ovens for less than you’d normally spend, among many other coveted items.
Wayfair: Whether you need a new couch or a better end table, the massive Wayfair Black Friday sale that’s going on right now can help you stay within budget and still get some excellent decor pieces. You can save up to 80 percent right now across the site (including doorbuster deals on Dyson vacuums, De'Longhi coffee and espresso combo brewers, and more), and get free shipping.
Fashion
Anthropologie: Make your Black Friday a little brighter with this massive sales event at Anthropologie, where you’ll be able to save 30 percent on select clothing, home goods, and more, with no promo code needed and the discount automatically applied in your cart. But the bigger bargains are over in the sales section, as you can take an extra 50 percent off all already-reduced items.
L.L.Bean: So long as you shop before Tuesday, November 29, you can save 10 percent at L.L.Bean when you use the promo code "WONDER10" at checkout. This sale is a chance to save on the retailer’s legendary Bean boots, flannel shirts, Wicked Good slippers, and other great winter-ready items.
Madewell: Through Sunday, November 27 at 11:59 EST, you can take 50 percent off everything on the site with the promo code "TGIF" at checkout, and save on everything from the brand’s much-coveted denim jeans to cute totes, and more.
Nordstrom: Fashion-loving deal hunters can get a lot for less during this Black Friday promotion, because the retailer is offering up to 60 percent off apparel and home goods. The sale, which is good through Tuesday, November 29, is a chance to save on leading brands like UGG, Tory Burch, Spanx, Zella, The North Face, and plenty others.
Old Navy: While you can expect Old Navy to drop more deals throughout the weekend and into next week, for today you can get up to 60 percent off on select items throughout the site and in stores, plus snag $5 pajama pants. For items that don’t fall under the 60 percent off sale, you can enjoy 30 percent off online orders, with the discount automatically applied at checkout.
Rothy's: This trendy footwear brand rarely hosts sales, but for a limited time, you can get classic styles for major markdowns, with prices as low as $69 for slip-on sneakers, plus many of their most chic, washable flats and The Point shoes for $99. (Although keep in mind, all sales are final for many of these older designs.)
Tech
Best Buy: Skip the lines that you’d find in stores today and instead shop from hundreds of deals available on this retailer’s site. You can find discounts on Apple, LG, and Samsung products, plus save on Sony earbuds and headphones, TVs and projectors, video games and consoles, and even get $200 off select KitchenAid stand mixers.
Samsung: Shop directly from this retailer throughout this weekend and you could save hundreds—if not thousands—on everything from TV accessories to smartphones, TVs, home appliances, and more.
Target: Through Saturday, November 26, you can shop Black Friday deals at Target, but some of the retailer’s best are on tech items, like this Xbox Series S – Holiday Console, which is on sale for $50 off (you’ll also get a $50 Target gift card). You can also save on TVs, video games, and smart home essentials.