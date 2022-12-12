12 Perfect Gifts for Insomniacs
Shut-eye can be hard to come by for many of us these days, and for those really struggling with insomnia, the lack of sleep can leave them stuck in an endless cycle of exhaustion. With the holidays coming up, now’s a great time to consider getting those folks in your life a gift that may help them reduce the time they spend staring at the ceiling each night.
Instead of scrolling mindlessly through Amazon or perusing kitschy gifts on Etsy on a whim, consider something functional that can help them make something about their lives easier. After all, holiday shopping seems to get more and more difficult each year, and you don’t want to waste money on something your recipient isn’t going to be able to put to good use. So for everybody who has difficulty settling down each night, here are 12 gift ideas that’ll support a better night’s rest.
1. Alo Magnesium Reset Spray; $48
Your gift recipient can massage Alo’s magnesium reset spray into their aching muscles to help release tension and minimize fatigue, setting them up for an easier slumber. This soothing spray, which is packed with magnesium, valerian, arnica, and aromatherapy oils, helps support a greater sense of calm. Made cruelty-free in the USA, the magnesium spray also contains amla, a natural antioxidant, as well as other nourishing ingredients to nourish skin.
Buy it: Anthropologie
2. Uttermara Sherpa Weighted Blankets; From $72
Although some brands claim that properly weighted blankets help relieve anxiety, there’s not a whole lot of evidence as to why. It may have to do with the way they mimic pressure massages, or resemble the feeling of being safely swaddled as a child—kind of like the ThunderShirt, which uses pressure to help calm dogs down during storms or other scary situations.
If a person has difficulty falling asleep each night, a weighted blanket may prove helpful in lulling them to sleep through the added pressure and comforting warmth it provides. This particular blanket is available in four different weight/size combinations across nine different colors, making it easy to find the best level of relief while also matching the room it will be accessorizing, making it a surefire hit even for those who don’t feel that anxiety is the root of their insomnia.
Buy it: Amazon
3. L’Occitane Cocon de Sérénité Relaxing Pillow Mist; $25
Inspired by a lightly scented breeze, this spray helps create a comfortable atmosphere using essential oils and other natural scents. Your giftee can spritz it on their pillow or sheets and cocoon themselves in the inviting aura of lavender and sweet orange. Pro tip: This is also useful if you know they’ve been putting off washing their sheets.
Buy it: L’Occitane
4. Pure Enrichment PureRelief XXL Electric Heating Pad; $45
Heat is another helpful source of muscle relaxation and pain relief. With this oversized heating pad, even an adult can soothe a large part of the back—or wherever else they might have muscle discomfort—all at once, and toast themselves to perfection while settling down to rest each night.
Buy it: Amazon
5. ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set; From $30
For those who just can’t seem to get rid of the tension in their bodies even after laying down in the dark, this at-home, acupuncture-inspired mat is perfect for helping to release those stiff and sore muscles thanks to the thousands of built-in needles on the mat.
A person can hit the bulk of their back all at once when laying across it, and the pillow is curved just right to not only help the neck but to get a little deeper into those harder-to-hit spots behind their shoulder blades, under their arms, and behind their knees.
Draping oneself across this so-called “bed of needles” may not seem like the picture of relaxation, but many reviewers say it works. And with nine colors and two sizes to choose from, it’ll be easy to pick just the right one.
Buy it: Amazon
6. Reacher R2 White Noise Machine and Night Light; From $33
This sound machine comes programmed with 31 different sounds, from heartbeats to thunderstorms to the sound of a fan, to help distract from the quiet of the night or drown out those noisy neighbors. You can choose a model with or without a nightlight, but the color and brightness of the light are both just as customizable as the sound, meaning those who can’t sleep with a bright light on don’t need to worry.
Both the light and sound have the power to remain on all night if needed, or you can choose just one or the other (or neither!) to last. Its small stature allows it to easily fit in anywhere in the room, and the powerful speaker allows it to carry from one corner to the other.
Buy it: Amazon
7. Moon Essential Oil Diffuser; $29
Yes, scents really can make a difference! Whether you’re choosing scents based on their advertised properties or picking ones that bring the most comfort, a subtle diffusion can help someone get settled for bed.
This calming diffuser can help you wind down for the evening and prepare to fall asleep through the customization of essential oil combinations, as well as the ambient glow of choice, thanks to the adjustable brightness and color selection.
Buy it: Amazon
8. Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300; $159
This sunrise clock is almost like a two-in-one gift, not only helping those who struggle to fall asleep each night manage to do so with greater ease, but also making waking up a more pleasant experience with its dawn and dusk imitations.
The sunset feature provides a gradually fading light for the duration of choice, which the brand claims may help trigger the body to produce melatonin and thus lead to natural drowsiness. It comes equipped with several soothing sounds, which can also be set to fade out as you fall asleep.
To make the entire sleep process go more smoothly, the clock can be used to wake up more naturally in the morning with a slowly brightening light, letting a person start the day more alert and in a better mood than they probably would be in if they were suddenly jolted out of a deep sleep by a noisy alarm.
Buy it: Amazon
9. Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation); $20
Sometimes the silence of the night is deafening. A Wi-Fi-linked speaker like the Google Nest Mini can help soften the silence with a little mindless noise when connected with a preferred music subscription or an audiobook, making it a little more customizable than your standard white noise machine.
Nest Minis, which are available in four different colors, can also hook up with one another to play across the home simultaneously when someone is looking for something more than a subtle distraction.
Buy it: Walmart
10. Audible Subscription; From $6/month
While the speaker is a nice companion piece for listening to audiobooks, it’s certainly not necessary; it’s just as easy to plug in a pair of headphones. Plus, with headphones in, nobody will be able to judge anyone for their taste in cheesy romance novels or true crime investigations.
For a limited time, you can get unlimited access to Audible’s catalog of podcasts, books, meditations, and designated sleep tracks, plus one credit each month to permanently add an audiobook to your library, starting at $6 a month. If you want to skip the monthly credit, the Audible Plus subscription rings in at just $8 a month. With thousands of titles available to stream, your recipient is sure to find something to help lull them to sleep each night.
Buy it: Audible
11. Cheribundi SLEEP Tart Cherry Juice, Pack of 12; $25
What if you could just polish off an ice-cold beverage and drift to sleep? This cherry juice may help do just that; as a natural source of melatonin, Montmorency tart cherries are the perfect ingredient for an end-of-day drink of choice. It also contains valerian root, which comes from a perennial flowering plant native to Europe and parts of Asia, and is an ingredient long-believed to aid in sleep.
Plus, as a recovery drink for athletes, adding this cherry juice to one’s daily menu could also help for reducing muscle soreness and inflammation. Just ask one of the hundreds of sports teams that have worked it into their regimens.
Buy it: Cheribundi
12. HugSleep Sleep Pod; From $91
Have you ever been a little jealous of a baby in a sleep sack? (Because yeah, same.) This alternative to weighted blankets was inspired by the science behind Deep Touch Pressure Stimulation (DTPS), comforting whoever is wearing it and assisting in relaxation. The pod’s compression is similar to the feeling of being hugged, which can help somebody fall—and stay—asleep. It’s basically like spooning yourself!
The Sleep Pod is backed by Shark Tank investors Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner and is available in three different styles, with the original version lacking a hood and opening for the wearer’s feet. It also comes in several different sizes to ensure a proper fit, is machine washable, and made in the USA.
Buy it: Hug Sleep