15 of the Best Gifts for Rock Climbers
Searching for the best gifts for rock climbers this year? Whether they’re crushing sends or tackling their first boulder problem, we have a few ideas for the perfect present.
1. Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Water Bottle; $50
A top-of-the-line water bottle will hydrate your fave climber when the sun’s rays are blasting. This 40-ounce model from Hydro Flask keeps bevvies hot for 12 hours and cold for up to 24 hours. The stainless steel body is virtually indestructible, while the leakproof flex cap makes it easy to carry or clip to a pack.
2. Cotopaxi Tarak Pack; $100
Every Tarak pack is unique, thanks to its construction with repurposed materials in multiple color combos. Cotopaxi’s 20-liter offering is thoughtfully designed for serious climbers with a reinforced bottom to accommodate ice tools, simplified lash points for clipping ropes and other gear, and an interior sleeve for a hydration system.
3. Insta360 ONE R 360 Edition Action Camera; $379
In the years since GoPro virtually invented the affordable, easy-to-use action camera, other companies have released GoPro dupes that offer unique features. This tiny camera from Insta360 is tuned via algorithms to shoot high quality, super-detailed motion, and its FlowState stabilization reproduces gimbal-level steadiness. It even has a function to make selfie sticks magically disappear from your giftee’s footage. For a more budget-friendly option, the AKASO EK7000 action camera ($70) is also highly rated and could make a great gift.
4. There and Back: Photographs from the Edge; $32
In addition to co-directing and co-producing the Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo, Jimmy Chin is a world-famous photographer and mountaineer whose incredible photos are now contained in this coffee-table book. From the iconic portrait of a rope-less Alex Honnold standing on the face of Half Dome, to the images portraying the dangerous beauty of Mount Everest, Chin’s work puts viewers right into the thick of life-and-death adventure.
5. Friction Labs Sports Chalk; From $7
Climbers need chalk to dry out sweat, humidity, and sunscreen and give them a tight grip on rock walls or in the gym. Friction Labs’s chalk comes in three textures—Unicorn Dust (fine), Gorilla Grip (chunky), and Bam Bam (extra chunky)—and contains no additives so it’s easier on skin, making it a great gift option for the rock climbers in your life.
6. Sukoa Chalk Bag; $14
A simple, affordable chalk bag is one accessory a climber can’t be without. This budget pick has handy features, including two back loops for quickly clipping it onto a harness, a large outer pocket to hold phones and keys, and a drawstring closure that prevents chalk explosions in your giftee’s van or portaledge.
7. Vantage Point: 50 Years of the Best Climbing Stories Ever Told; From $19
Your giftee can curl up safely on the couch with this volume of memorable climbing tales. Editors of Climbing magazine chose the most harrowing and inspiring yarns from the title’s past five decades, including stories from Beth Rodden, Tommy Caldwell, Conrad Anker, and other legends.
8. Petzl Actik Headlamp; $40
Petzl’s sporty headlamp is a must-have for nighttime climbing or just hanging around a campsite after sundown. With narrow and wide beam modes, a red light option to preserve the wearer’s night vision, waterproof casing, and power from regular or rechargeable batteries, this versatile model is made for adventure.
9. Manitobah Métis Moccasins; $150
These stunning moccasins are just what climbers need after a hard day on the mountain. Manitobah's footwear, designed and crafted by Indigenous artisans, blend traditional cold-weather knowledge with modern styling. The Métis mocs have cowhide uppers, shearling sheepskin lining, and cozy rabbit fur trim to keep toes warm, even in subzero temps.
10. Scarpa Force V Climbing Shoes; From $159
These colorful suede and rubber climbing shoes have all the features that a beginning climber needs, including a grippy rand on the toes, adjustable strap closures for a snug fit, and a Vibram outsole to stick to hard surfaces. This neutral (flat) shoe offers a slightly stiffer sole so the wearer can build up leg and foot muscles.
11. Silipint Eatware; $25
If the avid outdoors person on your list is hoping to upgrade their mess kit, Silipint’s unbreakable silicone lidded bowls and 16-oz. lidded tumblers are great options. This red speckled variety brings to mind the vintage enameled mugs your grandparents may have owned; there are also solid-color and tie-dyed looks available. The modern silicone construction withstands heat, cold, and odors, and you can even boil water in them.
12. Climbskin Hand Cream; $25
A little of this powerful balm goes a long way toward protecting and healing climbers’ hands, which are subjected to cuts and scrapes from raw rock surfaces. Climbers report using the product before a climb to prep their hands, and after, to repair shredded skin. One Amazon reviewer calls it “the ‘salve-ation’ for keeping your hands in good condition to climb regularly.”
13. Zippo Heatbank 9S Handwarmer/Power Bank; $55
Built for gamers but just as handy for climbers in chilly climes, Zippo’s rechargeable hand warmer/power bank combo is a genius idea. The ergonomic gadget offers several heat settings for up to nine hours of warmth, plus a USB port to charge your giftee’s phone, tablet, and other devices on the go.
14. Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket; $129
Inspire your fave climber with Rumpl’s puffy blanket featuring Yosemite National Park, one of the world’s top climbing destinations. The lightweight, packable outdoor blanket is made of tough, 100 percent recycled polyester that is resistant to water, dirt, sand, and more. The blanket is even wearable, thanks to an attached clip that turns it into a cozy cape.
15. Metolius Rock Rings; From $40
When the weather’s bad or your giftee just doesn’t have time to hit the climbing gym, she can use Metolius’s Rock Rings 3D for her strength-training regimen at home. The cords can be clipped on to a home climbing wall or chin-up bar to allow for a finger-focused workout.
