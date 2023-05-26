30 of the Best Memorial Day Deals to Shop Right Now
By Rudie Obias
While Memorial Day is often all about rest and relaxation at a cookout or the beach, the national holiday can also mean finding deep discounts across the board at some of your favorite retailers.
Now is one of the best times to save big on summer essentials like grills, outdoor furniture, and more. Below, we rounded up some of the best Memorial Day deals on everything from top-rated bedding to appliances, tech gear, and beyond.
Amazon
1. Amazon Basics: Save up to 44 percent on everyday home goods from the retailer’s house brand, like this safe with a built-in electronic lock, now marked down to $95. You can find wooden hangers (now $18; was $25) and automatic trash cans (now $71; was $91) for less. You can also save up to 63 percent on various overstocked items from the line.
2. Amazon Devices: Get up to half off on Fire TV and Alexa devices, including the Fire TV Stick 4K (now $32; was $50); Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K ultra HD smart TV (on sale for $260); and the all-new Echo Dot (now $40; was $50).
3. Amazon Luna: You can get up to 32 percent off Amazon Luna gaming controllers and accessories, with prices starting at $50.
4. Hydro Flask: Drink up and get up to nearly half off select Hydro Flask water bottles, food jars, accessories, and more.
5. Smokers, Gas and Charcoal Grills: If you don't already have one, now would be a good time to invest in a grill. You can shop brands like Kamado Joe and Char-Broil and take up to 47 percent off.
6. Sony headphones: For Memorial Day weekend, you can save up to 35 percent on Sony’s premium headphones and earbuds, including these popular WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds (now $198; was $280) and the fan-favorite WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones, which are on sale for $72 off.
Bedding
7. Avocado: Save up to 30 percent on mattresses, certified organic bedding (including sheets, duvet covers, pillowcases, and bed protectors) and more. In fact, you can take 20 percent off the company’s alpaca wool throw (now $139; was $174) and luxury natural throw blanket (now $279; was $349) too.
8. Big Blanket: Get up to $100 off on blankets, bedding, hoodies, and more. You can also get $25 off the company’s original stretch blanket (now $134; was $159) when you add it to the cart.
9. Casper: Now through Tuesday, June 6, take up to 25 percent off on select sheet sets, duvet covers, throw blankets, pillow cases, and more from Casper. In fact, you can save even more with the company’s clearance sale—up to half off.
10. Coyuchi: For Memorial Day weekend, you can rest easy and get up to 70 percent on organic duvet covers, quilts, shams, and more.
11. Parachute: This bedding company only has two big sales per year, so now through Monday, May 29, is one of the best times to check them out. You can get 20 percent off everything sitewide, including mattresses, bed frames, bed sheets, robes, and much more.
Cooking
12. BBQ Guys: This grill company has a Memorial Day sale on select grills, accessories, furniture, outdoor cookware, and more with savings up to 60 percent off list prices.
13. Caraway Home: This trendy brand is known for its bakeware and cookware, and right now you can enjoy early Memorial Day savings on select colors of their popular tea kettle, plus cookware, bakeware, and food storage for up to 20 percent off. This offer is also good through Thursday, June 1.
14. Great Jones: From now through Monday, May 29, you can save 25 percent off all cookware, bakeware, and accessories sitewide with promo code MDW25 at checkout—prices start as low as $20.
15. Sur La Table: There are multiple Memorial Day deals happening now at this retailer, including their Savor Summer sale where you can get up to 50 percent off on top brands like All-Clad, Staub, and Le Creuset. Beyond that, Ooni pizza ovens are also discounted by 30 percent and you can save 20 percent on other outdoor cooking gadgets. Last but not least, enjoy an extra 20 percent off clearance items like this GreenPan Craft skillet set ($64 after the in-cart discount) and the Moccamaster By Technivorm KBGT coffee maker ($208 with the promo).
Fashion and Beauty
16. Dermstore: You can get up to 20 percent off sitewide on skincare and makeup—including on brands like Aesop, Bioderma, Chantecaille, and more—with the promo code SUN during Dermstore’s Summer Sale. In fact, you can even get free shipping on orders over $30 too.
17. Girlfriend Collective: Get up to half off on select athleisure wear, rompers, soft leggings, and more at Girlfriend Collective during Memorial Day weekend.
18. IT Cosmetics: You can save 25 percent sitewide on beauty products and accessories throughout Memorial Day weekend. Additionally, you can also save up to 35 percent on all clearance items, as well as get a free gift with orders that are $75 or more.
19. Nordstrom: It’s that time of the year again—Nordstrom’s iconic Half-Yearly Sale is back and you can scoop up to 60 percent off in savings on all sorts of clothes, beauty items, home goods, accessories, and more from brands like Caslon, Open Edit, Nike, SKIMS, and Sam Edelman.
Home
20. Anthropologie: For a limited time, you can snag select furniture, bedding, and candles at Anthropologie for up to 40 percent off, but that’s not all—you can also get an extra 40 percent off sale items (with all sales final) and save 30 percent on select swimwear online. Plus, you’ll get free shipping on all orders over $50.
21. Chewy: For Memorial Day weekend, Chewy is offering up to 30 percent off pet essentials, pet furniture, and gadgets. There are even deals on Chewy exclusives, pet toys and apparel, and much more.
22. Dyson: Over at Dyson, you can save up to $250 on select vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, and hair dryers. This includes deals on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute (now $400; was $600), Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal (now $450; was $550), Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 (now $470; was $590), and others.
23. Lowe's: Lowe’s is having a big ‘ol Memorial Day weekend sale with savings across just about all categories. Right now, you can save up to $1000 on select home appliances from brands like Whirlpool, GE, LG, and Hisense, while you can also get up to 40 percent off on select patio furniture and accessories. Meanwhile, the retailer also has outdoor power equipment from John Deere, Craftsman, and Kobalt on sale for up to 25 percent off list prices. And what’s Memorial Day without deals on grills and accessories? Lowe's has an assortment of grills on sale for up to 35 percent off, too.
24. Solo Stove: If you love spending summer nights cozied up by a fire, you’ll appreciate this offer. When you use the promo code FREEMESA at checkout, you can get a free Mesa tabletop fire pit (an $80 value) when you order any Ranger, Bonfire, or Yukon fire pit from the brand. If you want a Mesa XL, you can get one for an additional $30 with this deal.
25. Wayfair: Memorial Day weekend at Wayfair means big savings. Right now, you can save up to 70 percent on outdoor furniture, tableware, pet essentials, bathroom vanities, and much more. Even household appliances are on sale for up to 37 percent off list prices.
Tech
26. Best Buy: Want a big TV? Right now, you can save up to $500 on select 4K TVs from top brands, like Sony, Samsung, LG, and much more, with prices starting at just $80. The retailer also has deals on appliances, headphones, and video games.
27. Lenovo: During Lenovo’s Memorial Day sale, you can score up to 75 percent off select laptops, smartphones, tablets, accessories, and more, with prices starting as low as $12.
28. Roku: The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices out there, with its Dolby Vision picture quality, long range and fast Wi-Fi, and easy-to-use remote control. It’s on sale for $40, or $10 off.
29. Samsung: For Memorial Day weekend, you can save up to $800 on Samsung’s “The Frame” 4K TVs, while select washers and dryers are on sale for up to $500 off list prices. And from now through Sunday, June 4, you can get up to $50 off the Galaxy Watch5 Pro smartwatch.
30. Target: Over at Target, you can get a lot of great deals through Monday, May 29, as the Summer Kickoff Sale is underway. On top of 30 percent off select fire pits and outdoor furniture, you can take up to 25 percent off 4K TVs; up to $200 off Apple Watches (series 6 and series 7); plus a whole lot else.