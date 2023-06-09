20 Practical Housewarming Gifts New Homeowners Could Actually Use
By Kerry Wolfe
Buying a house is expensive—and the spending doesn’t stop on closing day. When you’re searching for a housewarming gift, it’s tempting to spring for something fun like a personalized cutting board or novelty wine glasses. But more often than not, what new homeowners really need are the bare basics. Welcome someone to homeownership with some practical products they could actually use. These gifts may not be glamorous, but they’ll make settling into a new abode much easier.
1. BLACK+DECKER 12V MAX Drill & Home Tool Kit, 60-Piece; $72
All houses will inevitably need some sort of repair work. This tool kit has everything a new homeowner will need to bust out their handyman chops. It includes 60 items, including a cordless 12-volt drill, that’ll have your giftee solving problems like a pro or living out their DIY dreams in no time. “I bought a condo and I simply can’t call a handyman every time I need to put an anchor in the drywall. This little set has basically everything I need,” one new homeowner wrote.
2. 8-Piece Plastic Tray/Applicator Kit; $18
A fresh coat of paint can work wonders to update an older house. Plus, it gives new homeowners a chance to correct past residents’ questionable color choices or add their own stylistic spin to the space. Help them get started with this kit, which includes various painting tools and a paint tray. If their walls are studded with nail holes or patches of exposed drywall, you may want to consider gifting a repair kit, too.
3. Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner Tablets, Pack of 6; $12
Unless someone is moving into a new build, there’s a good chance the washing machine that came with their house has endured loads of stinky laundry. These tablets can freshen up even the mustiest appliance and eliminate odors and mildew from both front and top loading washers. As one reviewer put it, “I thought I was getting bad body odor due to the warmer weather. It was actually a smell from the washer. I stock up [on] a few boxes every time it goes on sale.”
4. Scrub Daddy Scrub Mommy + Cif All Purpose Cleaning Cream; $33
Make cleaning a bit less of a chore with this kit from fan-favorite brand Scrub Daddy. The scratch-free sponge and cleaner are both safe to use on a variety of household surfaces. Running the sponge under warm water softens it up, while cold water keeps it firm.
5. Forlivese 25-Inch Drain Clog Remover, Pack of 3; $6
You never know what a house’s previous owner has let slip down the sinks—but clumps of human hair and pet fur will wreak havoc on pipes. A drain snake can help remove clogs before the problem warrants a pricy visit from a plumber. “I thought I was going to have to get a plumber out to clear one of our bathroom sinks, but wanted to try snaking it as a last ditch effort before making the call,” one user commented. “So glad I did—our clogged sink was clear and draining perfectly in just a few minutes.”
6. Moen 920-005 Flo Smart Water Leak Detector, 3-Pack; $128
Water damage can quickly turn the dream of home ownership into an expensive, moldy nightmare. Gift someone a bit of peace of mind with these smart water leak detectors: All they have to do is put them near at-risk places like a basement or washing machine, then download the Moen Smart Water app to monitor any moisture alerts; people can also use the app to keep an eye on temperature and humidity.
7. First Alert HOME1 Rechargeable Standard Home Fire Extinguisher; $25
Here’s something your giftee will hopefully never need, but should have on hand nonetheless. This fire extinguisher works on all sorts of blazes, including wood, plastic, gas, oil, and electrical. It’s also reusable and can be professionally recharged. Plus, having a fire extinguisher could get homeowners a discount on their home insurance premiums.
8. Coway Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Air Purifier; $193
Banishing dirt from surfaces is important, but for a truly healthy home, the air must be clean as well. This air purifier can handle the dust, dander, pollen, and other allergens that are always floating around. Anyone with an animal allergy will want to filter their new home’s air if a dog or cat previously lived in the house they’ve just bought. And if your giftee is in a polluted area or deals with poor air quality from wildfire smoke, running a purifier with a true HEPA filter could be key for keeping them safe.
9. MySoil Soil Test Kit; $30
New homeowners with a green thumb will be eager to get gardening. But before they can do that, they’ll need to figure out what they’re working with. This test kit from MySoil will measure their yard’s pH levels and available nutrients. They just have to scoop a bit of soil, mail the sample to the lab for testing, then they’ll receive expert analysis and advice for how to help their plants thrive.
10. OXO Good Grips Toilet Brush & Plunger Combo; $45
No one wants to lug a dirty toilet brush and plunger from place to place. A new house is the perfect excuse to upgrade from old equipment that’s probably handled a few too many gross toilet bowls. This compact set is small but mighty: The plunger will clear typical clogs, and the brush will scrub away any messy toilet mishaps. (If you want to ensure their bathroom needs are fully covered, consider gifting them a bunch of toilet paper, too).
11. DocSafe Document Bag with Lock; $32
Buying a house involves a lot of paperwork. This waterproof and fireproof safe will keep all the important documents—plus other valuable personal items—nice and secure. It has various pockets and compartments to keep things organized, and the sturdy handle makes it easy to grab everything and go during an emergency.
12. VRIEXSD 400 Piece Large First Aid Kit; $43
Accidents happen. Whether someone has sliced a finger during a DIY project gone wrong or gotten stung by an insect while doing yard work, this comprehensive first aid kit will help them treat a medley of basic injuries and ailments.
13. Greenworks 40V 14-Inch Mower/Axial Blower/12-Inch String Trimmer Combo Kit; $448
In many cases, renters don’t have to worry about lawn maintenance. People who own single-family homes, however, do. If you’re feeling extra generous, gift a new homeowner this battery-powered mower, blower, and trimmer combo kit. After your recipient has used all these tools to clean up their yard, maybe they’ll invite you over for a cookout and some lawn games to say thanks.
14. True Temper 18-Inch Ergonomic Mountain Mover Snow Shovel; $39
New homeowners in snowy climates will get a lot of mileage out of this sturdy shovel, which they can use to get rid of wintry messes without worrying about damaging the surfaces they’re trying to clear, thanks to its nylon blade. Chances are, they’ll appreciate having a shovel well before the first snow storm strikes.
15. Defiant Wireless Home Security Door/Window Alarm, Pack of 2; $25
Don’t let their size fool you: These alarms may be small, but as one reviewer put it, they’re still “ear piercing.” The devices will start blasting their sirens if any intruders open whichever window or door they’re attached to; users can also set them to “chime” whenever anyone enters or exits the house.
16. I'm a Homeowner, Now What?; $10
Many new homeowners will have a long list of tasks to tackle after closing day. A journal will help them keep track of all the work they’ve done (and future projects they still need to do). Users can jot down key information about their new house; record maintenance and home improvements; compile contact information for local resources; use the graph paper to sketch interior and exterior design ideas; and more.
“I bought this for my niece who had just purchased her [first] house, but after it was received, I loved it so much that I bought one for myself so I can keep track of all of our inspected items, installed, changed, etc!” one reviewer raved. “Definitely a must if you own a house to keep all of your info in ONE place!!” Cataloging a house’s history will also be helpful when it’s time to sell the place, as it’ll make it easy to provide the necessary details to any potential buyers.
17. My Critter Catcher Spider and Insect Catcher; From $22
Even if your giftee is moving into a new house on their own, they’ll never truly be alone. A Critter Catcher will help them humanely evict any unwelcome creepy-crawlies without having to get too close to the multi-legged intruders. “I have a huge phobia of spiders and these have literally changed my life,” one user wrote. “I can easily remove spiders from my home without having to get near them.”
And it can handle even the biggest, boldest beasts. As another reviewer—who said she uses her Critter Catcher to remove wolf and huntsman spiders—wrote, “It helps with reaching otherwise unreachable areas that arachnids like to taunt us from. Ours are frisky and very much enjoy tormenting my husband in the shower.”
18. HDX 64-Ounce Cleaning Vinegar All Purpose Cleaner, Pack of 12; $28
If someone’s new home and appliances are in less-than-pristine condition, they’ll have a lot of cleaning ahead of them. Jugs of vinegar may not be an exciting gift, but they can help battle whatever buildup and stains your giftee finds throughout their house. Vinegar is tough enough to kill bacteria but mild enough to use on many surfaces (and gentler than a lot of commercial cleaning products). Your recipient can wield it to wipe down their windows, shower, stovetop, washing machine, and more.
19. Little Giant Ladder Systems Flip-N-Lite 5-Foot Aluminum Step Ladder; $114
This 5-foot ladder will let homeowners reach their house’s taller nooks and crannies. It’s perfect for cleaning and painting hard-to-reach corners or changing light fixtures in high ceilings. The ladder can safely support 300 pounds, but it’s still lightweight enough that users will likely be able to move it from room to room with ease.
20. Home Depot Gift Card; From $25
A new house requires a lot of money—and a lot of trips to the hardware store. If you aren’t quite sure which specific objects your giftee needs and would rather contribute to their home improvement budget instead, a gift card is always a safe (and much-appreciated!) bet.
