Mental Floss

20 Practical Housewarming Gifts New Homeowners Could Actually Use

By Kerry Wolfe

Stick to the basics.
Stick to the basics. / Affresh/Amazon (washing machine cleaner); Peter Pauper Press/Amazon (journal)
facebooktwitterreddit
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Buying a house is expensive—and the spending doesn’t stop on closing day. When you’re searching for a housewarming gift, it’s tempting to spring for something fun like a personalized cutting board or novelty wine glasses. But more often than not, what new homeowners really need are the bare basics. Welcome someone to homeownership with some practical products they could actually use. These gifts may not be glamorous, but they’ll make settling into a new abode much easier.

1. BLACK+DECKER 12V MAX Drill & Home Tool Kit, 60-Piece; $72

BLACK+DECKER 12V MAX Drill & Home Tool Kit, 60-Piece
BLACK+DECKER 12V MAX Drill & Home Tool Kit, 60-Piece / BLACK+DECKER/Amazon

All houses will inevitably need some sort of repair work. This tool kit has everything a new homeowner will need to bust out their handyman chops. It includes 60 items, including a cordless 12-volt drill, that’ll have your giftee solving problems like a pro or living out their DIY dreams in no time. “I bought a condo and I simply can’t call a handyman every time I need to put an anchor in the drywall. This little set has basically everything I need,” one new homeowner wrote.

Buy it: Amazon

2. 8-Piece Plastic Tray/Applicator Kit; $18

Best gifts for homeowners: Home Depot 8-Piece Plastic Tray/Applicator Kit
Home Depot 8-Piece Plastic Tray/Applicator Kit / Home Depot

A fresh coat of paint can work wonders to update an older house. Plus, it gives new homeowners a chance to correct past residents’ questionable color choices or add their own stylistic spin to the space. Help them get started with this kit, which includes various painting tools and a paint tray. If their walls are studded with nail holes or patches of exposed drywall, you may want to consider gifting a repair kit, too.

Buy it: Home Depot

3. Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner Tablets, Pack of 6; $12

Best housewarming gifts: Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner
Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner Tablets, Pack of 6 / Affresh / Amazon

Unless someone is moving into a new build, there’s a good chance the washing machine that came with their house has endured loads of stinky laundry. These tablets can freshen up even the mustiest appliance and eliminate odors and mildew from both front and top loading washers. As one reviewer put it, “I thought I was getting bad body odor due to the warmer weather. It was actually a smell from the washer. I stock up [on] a few boxes every time it goes on sale.”

Buy it: Amazon

4. Scrub Daddy Scrub Mommy + Cif All Purpose Cleaning Cream; $33

Best housewarming gifts: Scrub Daddy Scrub Mommy + Cif All Purpose Cleaning Cream
Scrub Daddy Scrub Mommy + Cif All Purpose Cleaning Cream / Scrub Daddy/Amazon

Make cleaning a bit less of a chore with this kit from fan-favorite brand Scrub Daddy. The scratch-free sponge and cleaner are both safe to use on a variety of household surfaces. Running the sponge under warm water softens it up, while cold water keeps it firm.

Buy it: Amazon

5. Forlivese 25-Inch Drain Clog Remover, Pack of 3; $6

Best housewarming gifts: Forlivese 3 Pack 25 Inch Drain Clog Remover
Forlivese 3 Pack 25 Inch Drain Clog Remover / Forlivese/Amazon

You never know what a house’s previous owner has let slip down the sinks—but clumps of human hair and pet fur will wreak havoc on pipes. A drain snake can help remove clogs before the problem warrants a pricy visit from a plumber. “I thought I was going to have to get a plumber out to clear one of our bathroom sinks, but wanted to try snaking it as a last ditch effort before making the call,” one user commented. “So glad I did—our clogged sink was clear and draining perfectly in just a few minutes.”

Buy it: Amazon

6. Moen 920-005 Flo Smart Water Leak Detector, 3-Pack; $128

Best housewarming gifts: Moen 920-005 Flo Smart Water Leak Detector, 3-Pack
Moen 920-005 Flo Smart Water Leak Detector, 3-Pack / Moen/Amazon

Water damage can quickly turn the dream of home ownership into an expensive, moldy nightmare. Gift someone a bit of peace of mind with these smart water leak detectors: All they have to do is put them near at-risk places like a basement or washing machine, then download the Moen Smart Water app to monitor any moisture alerts; people can also use the app to keep an eye on temperature and humidity.

Buy it: Amazon

7. First Alert HOME1 Rechargeable Standard Home Fire Extinguisher; $25

Best housewarming gifts: First Alert HOME1 Rechargeable Standard Home Fire Extinguisher
First Alert HOME1 Rechargeable Standard Home Fire Extinguisher / First Alert/Amazon

Here’s something your giftee will hopefully never need, but should have on hand nonetheless. This fire extinguisher works on all sorts of blazes, including wood, plastic, gas, oil, and electrical. It’s also reusable and can be professionally recharged. Plus, having a fire extinguisher could get homeowners a discount on their home insurance premiums.

Buy it: Amazon

8. Coway Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Air Purifier; $193

Best housewarming gifts: Coway Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Air Purifier
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Air Purifier / Coway / Amazon

Banishing dirt from surfaces is important, but for a truly healthy home, the air must be clean as well. This air purifier can handle the dust, dander, pollen, and other allergens that are always floating around. Anyone with an animal allergy will want to filter their new home’s air if a dog or cat previously lived in the house they’ve just bought. And if your giftee is in a polluted area or deals with poor air quality from wildfire smoke, running a purifier with a true HEPA filter could be key for keeping them safe. 

Buy it: Amazon  

9. MySoil Soil Test Kit; $30 

Best housewarming gifts: MySoil - Soil Test Kit
MySoil Soil Test Kit / MySoil/Amazon

New homeowners with a green thumb will be eager to get gardening. But before they can do that, they’ll need to figure out what they’re working with. This test kit from MySoil will measure their yard’s pH levels and available nutrients. They just have to scoop a bit of soil, mail the sample to the lab for testing, then they’ll receive expert analysis and advice for how to help their plants thrive.

Buy it: Amazon 

10. OXO Good Grips Toilet Brush & Plunger Combo; $45

Best housewarming gifts: OXO Good Grips Set Toilet Brush & Plunger Combo
OXO Good Grips Set Toilet Brush & Plunger Combo / OXO/Amazon

No one wants to lug a dirty toilet brush and plunger from place to place. A new house is the perfect excuse to upgrade from old equipment that’s probably handled a few too many gross toilet bowls. This compact set is small but mighty: The plunger will clear typical clogs, and the brush will scrub away any messy toilet mishaps. (If you want to ensure their bathroom needs are fully covered, consider gifting them a bunch of toilet paper, too).

Buy it: Amazon

11. DocSafe Document Bag with Lock; $32

Best housewarming gifts: DocSafe Document Bag with Lock
DocSafe Document Bag with Lock / DocSafe/Amazon

Buying a house involves a lot of paperwork. This waterproof and fireproof safe will keep all the important documents—plus other valuable personal items—nice and secure. It has various pockets and compartments to keep things organized, and the sturdy handle makes it easy to grab everything and go during an emergency.

Buy it: Amazon  

12. VRIEXSD 400 Piece Large First Aid Kit; $43

Best housewarming gifts: VRIEXSD 400 Piece Large First Aid Kit
VRIEXSD 400 Piece Large First Aid Kit / VRIEXSD/Amazon

Accidents happen. Whether someone has sliced a finger during a DIY project gone wrong or gotten stung by an insect while doing yard work, this comprehensive first aid kit will help them treat a medley of basic injuries and ailments.

Buy it: Amazon

13. Greenworks 40V 14-Inch Mower/Axial Blower/12-Inch String Trimmer Combo Kit; $448

Best housewarming gifts: Greenworks 40V 14-Inch Mower/Axial Blower/12-Inch String Trimmer Combo Kit
Greenworks 40V 14-Inch Mower/Axial Blower/12-Inch String Trimmer Combo Kit / Greenworks/Amazon

In many cases, renters don’t have to worry about lawn maintenance. People who own single-family homes, however, do. If you’re feeling extra generous, gift a new homeowner this battery-powered mower, blower, and trimmer combo kit. After your recipient has used all these tools to clean up their yard, maybe they’ll invite you over for a cookout and some lawn games to say thanks.

Buy it: Amazon

14. True Temper 18-Inch Ergonomic Mountain Mover Snow Shovel; $39

Best housewarming gifts: True Temper 18-Inch Ergonomic Mountain Mover Snow Shovel
True Temper 18-Inch Ergonomic Mountain Mover Snow Shovel / True Temper / Home Depot

New homeowners in snowy climates will get a lot of mileage out of this sturdy shovel, which they can use to get rid of wintry messes without worrying about damaging the surfaces they’re trying to clear, thanks to its nylon blade. Chances are, they’ll appreciate having a shovel well before the first snow storm strikes.

Buy it: Home Depot

15. Defiant Wireless Home Security Door/Window Alarm, Pack of 2; $25

Best housewarming gifts: Defiant Wireless Home Security Door/Window Alarm (2-Pack)
Defiant Wireless Home Security Door/Window Alarm, Pack of 2 / Defiant/Home Depot

Don’t let their size fool you: These alarms may be small, but as one reviewer put it, they’re still “ear piercing.” The devices will start blasting their sirens if any intruders open whichever window or door they’re attached to; users can also set them to “chime” whenever anyone enters or exits the house.

Buy it: Home Depot

16. I'm a Homeowner, Now What?; $10

Best housewarming gifts: I'm a Homeowner, Now What?
I'm a Homeowner, Now What? / Peter Pauper Press/Amazon

Many new homeowners will have a long list of tasks to tackle after closing day. A journal will help them keep track of all the work they’ve done (and future projects they still need to do). Users can jot down key information about their new house; record maintenance and home improvements; compile contact information for local resources; use the graph paper to sketch interior and exterior design ideas; and more.

“I bought this for my niece who had just purchased her [first] house, but after it was received, I loved it so much that I bought one for myself so I can keep track of all of our inspected items, installed, changed, etc!” one reviewer raved. “Definitely a must if you own a house to keep all of your info in ONE place!!” Cataloging a house’s history will also be helpful when it’s time to sell the place, as it’ll make it easy to provide the necessary details to any potential buyers. 

Buy it: Amazon

17. My Critter Catcher Spider and Insect Catcher; From $22

Best housewarming gifts: My Critter Catcher - Spider and Insect Catcher
My Critter Catcher Spider and Insect Catcher / My Critter Catcher/Amazon

Even if your giftee is moving into a new house on their own, they’ll never truly be alone. A Critter Catcher will help them humanely evict any unwelcome creepy-crawlies without having to get too close to the multi-legged intruders. “I have a huge phobia of spiders and these have literally changed my life,” one user wrote. “I can easily remove spiders from my home without having to get near them.”

And it can handle even the biggest, boldest beasts. As another reviewer—who said she uses her Critter Catcher to remove wolf and huntsman spiders—wrote, “It helps with reaching otherwise unreachable areas that arachnids like to taunt us from. Ours are frisky and very much enjoy tormenting my husband in the shower.”

Buy it: Amazon

18. HDX 64-Ounce Cleaning Vinegar All Purpose Cleaner, Pack of 12; $28

Best housewarming gifts: HDX 64 oz. Cleaning Vinegar All Purpose Cleaner (12-Pack)
HDX 64 oz. Cleaning Vinegar All Purpose Cleaner (12-Pack) / HDX/Home Depot

If someone’s new home and appliances are in less-than-pristine condition, they’ll have a lot of cleaning ahead of them. Jugs of vinegar may not be an exciting gift, but they can help battle whatever buildup and stains your giftee finds throughout their house. Vinegar is tough enough to kill bacteria but mild enough to use on many surfaces (and gentler than a lot of commercial cleaning products). Your recipient can wield it to wipe down their windows, shower, stovetop, washing machine, and more.

Buy it: Home Depot

19. Little Giant Ladder Systems Flip-N-Lite 5-Foot Aluminum Step Ladder; $114

Little Giant Ladder Systems Flip-N-Lite, 5-Foot, Stepladder, Aluminum, Type 1A, 300 lbs Rated
Little Giant Ladder Systems Flip-N-Lite, 5-Foot, Stepladder, Aluminum, Type 1A, 300 lbs Rated / Little Giant Ladder Systems/Amazon

This 5-foot ladder will let homeowners reach their house’s taller nooks and crannies. It’s perfect for cleaning and painting hard-to-reach corners or changing light fixtures in high ceilings. The ladder can safely support 300 pounds, but it’s still lightweight enough that users will likely be able to move it from room to room with ease.

Buy it: Amazon

20. Home Depot Gift Card; From $25

Best housewarming gifts: Home Depot gift card.
Home Depot gift card / Home Depot

A new house requires a lot of money—and a lot of trips to the hardware store. If you aren’t quite sure which specific objects your giftee needs and would rather contribute to their home improvement budget instead, a gift card is always a safe (and much-appreciated!) bet.

Buy it: Home Depot

Home/GIFT GUIDE