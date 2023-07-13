Throwing Shade: 10 Products to Help You Stay Sun-Safe This Summer
Keep sun exposure to a minimum with these popular products.
By Jake Rossen
While the sun can feel great on your skin and may help to improve your mood and up your vitamin D levels, it’s important to remember that it’s not all a net positive: Ultraviolet (UV) rays can damage skin, potentially leading to premature aging and even skin cancer.
Fortunately, there are a number of ways to enjoy being outdoors without soaking up too many rays. Check out 10 of the best summer products that are great to have while you’re under the sun.
1. Einskey Sun Hat; $18
Proper sun hats have wide brims to cover your entire head as well as your neck, and this Einskey unisex hat fits the bill. Yes, you may look a little like you’re on a safari, but you’ll be well guarded from the sun. The mesh panels allow for air circulation to keep you cool, while the fabric is water-repellent. It’s also available in nearly two dozen colors.
Buy it: Amazon
2. Rivbos Polarized Sunglasses; $22
There’s an endless supply of sunglasses on the market, and what you like may come down to what you feel looks best on your face. But for performance at a fair price, this set from Rivbos is hard to beat. The lenses block 99.9 percent of UV rays, while the high-quality frame is flexible and break-resistant—a good feature if you ever leave them in your back pocket by accident.
Buy it: Amazon
3. Neutrogena Broad Spectrum SPF 55 Ultra-Sheer Sunscreen; $10
With a broad spectrum SPF of 55, this Neutrogena sunscreen will provide ample protection for skin under direct exposure. But unlike some other sunscreens, this oxybenzone-free one won’t leave a greasy or oily residue.
Buy it: Amazon
4. Sport-Brella Versa-Brella SPF 50+ Adjustable Umbrella with Universal Clamp; $27
Need shade but don’t quite need a massive beach umbrella? The Versa-Brella is a great alternative. In addition to an adjustable neck, the umbrella has a clamp handle that allows you to keep it stationary on any nearby surface like a chair.
Buy it: Amazon
5. CoolNES Neck Drape; $17
For neck protection, drapes provide a number of advantages over sunscreen (and even some hats). They can cover hard-to-reach areas and there’s no sunblock application involved. While some hats have built-in drapes, you can choose which hat you like best with the CoolNES, which is essentially a flap that works with most any headwear. You can swing it around and wear it as a face covering, too.
Buy it: Amazon
6. Feeke UPF 50+ Sun Sleeves; From $12
When you need sun protection for your arms but don’t want to opt for a long-sleeved shirt, sun sleeves are an ideal solution. These stretchy sleeves are made with breathable, UPF 50+ material to block UVA and UVB rays and wick away moisture. Best of all, they come in a packs of two and four, and you can choose from 17 different combinations.
Buy it: Amazon
7. My Dog Nose It Sun Protection Balm; $13
While your pet’s fur may act as a natural sun blocker, their delicate noses can still be exposed. A quick swipe of this balm from My Dog Nose It offers protection to keep them from getting crispy. It’s also formulated with coconut oil, carnuba wax, and other moisturizing ingredients to deliver relief to dry paws.
Buy it: Amazon
8. CoolCoolDee UPF 50+ Sun Protection Pool Float Canopy; $43 with the on-page coupon
Pools are great for cooling off, but floating aimlessly on the water puts you at risk for getting overexposed to the sun. The CoolCoolDee float canopy provides shade as well as a place to float, and is made from material that offers UPF 50+ sun protection. If you want to get some rays, the canopy folds back.
Buy it: Amazon
9. Deep Whale Mini Poolside Umbrella; $25
You might not need extra shade—but your phone certainly does. The Deep Whale mini umbrella is about 12 inches tall and throws just enough to protect electronic devices and drinks.
Buy it: Amazon
10. Qipi Beach UPF 50+ UV Protection Cabana; $110
Sometimes a beach umbrella won’t do. If you have a small group that needs more shade from the sun, try the Qipi cabana. The 6-foot by 6-foot shelter has UPF 50+ UV protection as well as storage for drinks or other beach items. Choose from five shades and just remember to fasten it down securely with the included stakes.
Buy it: Amazon