11 Odd Old-Timey Easter Cards
Easter candy tends to steal the show each spring, as people love to bite into a squishy PEEP, test Jelly Belly's weird and wonderful flavors, or argue about the proper way to eat a chocolate Easter bunny. But if you're looking to sneak something strange and unconventional into someone's basket of goodies, check out these unusual vintage cards.
1. Busy Bunnies
Between hatching so many babies and taking their picture, those rabbits sure had their paws full.
2. An Easter Ride
Oh, so that's how the Easter Bunny delivers eggs.
3. "Loving Easter Greetings"
This pair is showing off their most eggcellent dance moves.
4. Eat Up!
Fortunately, force-feeding rabbits a giant spoonful of egg yolk is not actually an Easter tradition.
5. "A Bright and Happy Easter"
More like "A Terrifying Easter," with these four egg creatures hanging around.
6. "She's Gone!"
Easter: A time of rebirth, renewal, and ... divorce?
7. "The Happiest Happy Easter"
This silly rabbit knows that tricks are indeed for kids.
8. "A Bright and Happy Easter"
A hard-boiled egg chauffeur, ready to whisk you away to Easter brunch.
9. Cat's Out of the Egg
A cat-bury egg, if you will.
10. "With Best Easter Wishes"
Because every child gives their lamb a piggyback ride for Easter.
11. "To Greet You on Easter Day"
We're not sure what's most disturbing: the mother egg's ears, or her baby's hands and feet.