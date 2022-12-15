Amazon Shoppers Just Love This Air Purifier—and It’s on Sale for Half Off
Looking to clear the air before a holiday get-together? A first-rate air purifier can dramatically clean and filter the air in your home, so you and your guests can breathe a little easier during the festivities. Luckily, Amazon has the Blueair DustMagnet 5410i air purifier on sale for $200, or half off its usual $400 list price. This is also an Amazon’s Choice item with a 4.4 out of 5-star rating from shoppers.
The Blueair DustMagnet 5410i air purifier is ideal for medium-sized rooms that are up to 356 square feet in size. It can capture up to 99 percent of dust in the air before it settles within 13 minutes of turning it on. You can also use this model in larger rooms up to 1713 square feet, and according to the brand, it’ll rid the air of unwanted particles within 60 minutes in these bigger spaces. This is all thanks to the air purifier’s dual air intake and vortex airflow that attracts dust, smoke, viruses, pet dander, allergens, odors, and more, while it filters air with Blueair’s HEPASilent dual filtration system.
And shoppers love it for their pets too. “This product is a life saver,” onesatisfied Amazon shopper and pet owner raved. “I have three cats and a dog. I kept waking up very congested, sneezing, and uncomfortable, so I decided to do my research on air purifiers. This is the best air purifier to date I have purchased.”
Meanwhile, this air purifier is also quiet (30 decibels at its lowest setting), so it won’t be chugging along and disrupting your day in the background. “This air purifier is top notch and if you get nothing else from this review, take away that it is quiet,” another delighted Amazon user explained. “I slept with it running all night on the lowest setting and actually got up once to make sure that it was still on. That’s how quiet it is.”
As a smart home device, the air purifier is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, so you can use voice commands to control it. It even works with a smartphone mobile app that can track its air filtration progress in real time, as well as automatically adjust its settings and speed.
At $200 (was $400), the Blueair DustMagnet 5410i air purifier is fantastic for keeping the air in your home clean and breathable, and especially great for pet owners and people who struggle with allergies. At half off, it makes a wonderful gift for the holidays, and as one Amazon reviewer described it, “the purification is great!”