Boar’s Head Recalls 71 Products in Light of Listeria Outbreak
Boar’s Head Provisions Co., Inc.—which supplies premium meats, cheeses, condiments, and hummus—is on a second product recall due to Listeria monocytogens. The first recall occurred on July 26 when the company had to recall over 200,000 pounds of meat because the bacteria was found in meats processed at the company’s Jarratt, Virginia, facility. Now, “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the company, the recall has been ramped up to an additional 7 million pounds of products.
The latest recall targets 71 products made between May 10, 2024, and July 29, 2024; according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the affected products “include meat intended for slicing at retail delis as well as some packaged meat and poultry products sold at retail locations” and had sell-by dates ranging from July 29 to October 17. The recall affects products shipped across the U.S. as well as to the Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Panama.
A complete list of recalled items can be found in a PDF posted on the FSIS website. People who have purchased these products should dispose of the items and sanitize refrigerators and surfaces to avoid cross-contamination.
Syracuse.com reports that the recall was issued while federal officials were investigating a listeria outbreak that killed two and hospitalized over 30 people across 13 states. Tests showed that the bacteria present in infected people was the same strain found in a Boar’s Head liverwurst sample.
According to the Mayo Clinic, people can be infected in numerous ways. They include eating foods like meat and cheese that were contaminated during processing; consuming raw vegetables that may have picked up the bacteria in fertilizer or soil; and drinking unpasteurized milk (or eating foods made using it). To prevent listeria infection, thoroughly clean raw veggies, cook your food to proper temperature, and make sure to wash surfaces—and your hands.
Signs of a listeria infection are fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea—symptoms that can take more 30 days to show. Once the infection progresses to the nervous system, you’ll experience symptoms like headaches, a stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or even convulsions. Newborns, people who are older than 65, are pregnant, or have weaker immune systems are especially vulnerable to the disease.
Contact your doctor if you’ve eaten recalled items and are experiencing symptoms. If you’re having painful headaches, a stiff neck, light sensitivity, or confusion, it's best to seek emergency care.
