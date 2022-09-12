This Clever App Tells You What to Build With Your LEGO Pile
LEGO appeals to every kind of builder. Type-A architects may like to purchase sets and follow the instructions to the letter, while more free-form designers may prefer to amass random pieces and see what inspires them. If you fall somewhere between these two categories, Brickit may be the app for you.
As Fast Company reports, Brickit is a free app that tells you what you can build using whatever LEGO pieces you have at home. To use it, start by gathering your LEGO collection and snapping a picture of the pile through the software. The app uses object recognition to pick out specific pieces from your hoard. The technology isn't limited to 2-by-4-peg bricks in primary colors, either: More specialized elements like vehicle wheels are also detectable.
After identifying your pieces, Brickit suggests projects that are compatible with your collection. You choose a structure to make and the app shows you how to put it together step-by-step with the pieces in front of you. Depending on the size of your inventory, the tool may show you build-plans you don't have all the necessary parts for. This is where it encourages you to be creative by finding alternate pieces to fit into the empty spaces.
Brickit is a great resource if you want to build models that go beyond the picture on the box. It's also an excellent way to use the extra pieces that come with every set—which LEGO includes for your own good.