Brooklinen’s Birthday Sale Is Back, and Now You Can Score 20 Percent Off Everything
Bring out the cake and balloons because it’s Brooklinen’s birthday. The home essentials brand is known for its premium bedding, bath, and loungewear products, and now to celebrate Brooklinen’s big day, fans can save a bit more.
From now through the end of the day on Wednesday, May 4, customers can get 20 percent off their orders by using the code BDAY. This discount applies to everything on the site except for the Last Call sale items and particular Space by Brooklinen brands. So if you have things sitting in your cart or can’t stop checking out a specific item, now is the chance to get it for a better price.
Because Brooklinen offers many different products, it can be hard to resist buying everything. Those new to the brand might want to first look at the classic core sheet set, which comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. If you’re a hot sleeper, these are perfect because they're made with a percale weave pattern, which allows for greater airflow through the long-staple cotton material and can leave sheets feeling crisp, breathable, and cool. In addition, each wash will make the sheets even smoother. You can pick from twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes in five essential and seven limited-edition colors. This collection is usually priced starting at $139, but thanks to the birthday sale, you can get it for $111.
If you want to treat yourself to an even more premium bedding experience, the luxe core sheet set is worth checking out. It offers the same colors and sheet sizes as the classic set but is made from a sateen weave. This gives the overall fabric a bit of a shine and is naturally wrinkle-free. Sateen is also heavier and traps in more heat than percale sheets, so this might be a better option if you get cold at night. This collection has a 480 thread count, while the classic is at 270, which means the luxe fabric has more threads woven into one square inch (and therefore, is much softer). Because of the birthday sale, you can now get these sheets starting at $127 instead of the usual $159.
You can also improve your bathroom experience with a set of two super-plush bath towels. These sheets offer 820 grams per square meter (GSM) of spa-quality, long-staple Turkish cotton, so you'll be warm and cozy when you're all wrapped up. Out of all the Brooklinen towel options, these have the highest GSM, which means they’ll be softer and more absorbent than the others. With the birthday discount, you’ll be able to get this set for $60, saving $15 in the process.
Head over to Brooklinen and check out all the brand’s products before the birthday sale ends on Wednesday, May 4.