This Caffeinated Instant Ramen Is a College Student’s Best Friend

Sometimes, you need a caffeine boost and a full stomach. Gobbling down an energy drink and lunch can take up too much time, especially if you want to multitask. Luckily, you can kill two birds with one stone and one hand thanks to Nippon Ham’s new caffeinated ramen, Boost Noodle.

A young game developer conceived the idea for the Japanese company while brainstorming ways to enjoy meals during online gaming sessions. They landed on a pouch of caffeinated noodles because they are less likely to get gaming equipment dirty, can be eaten with one hand, and are “closer to a meal [...] than a jelly drink or beverage.” Although Boost Noodle is targeted towards gamers, the 16-millimeter “spout pouch” is just as well-suited for college students pulling all-nighters.

Meant to be slurped straight from the container, Boost Noodle is even more instant than instant ramen. The 120-gram pouch holds a gelatinous seafood and pork bone broth with bits of roast pork and bamboo shoots. Miraculously, soggy noodles aren't a concern; Nippon makes them out of a yam jelly called konnyaku to prevent them from absorbing too much liquid. The noodles are also cut short to avoid awkward slurping situations. Each serving has 35 milligrams of caffeine, which is around one third of a cup of coffee. That’s enough for a proper energy boost without getting the jitters.

Boost Noodle’s caffeinated ramen can be stored at room temperature for up to 90 days and doesn’t need to be heated for consumption. That makes it the perfect item to stockpile at your desk, dorm, or gaming station for when you need a quick meal. While availability is currently limited in the U.S., you can buy it from the Japanese online retailer Sugoi Mart for $9.

