Can You Match the Obscure Book to Its Famous Author?
Jack Kerouac’s seminal1957 book On the Road helped define a lost and listless ’60s Beat generation and remains Kerouac’s best-known work. While authors dream of having such iconic titles, they can come at the expense of overshadowing the rest of their output. Even Kerouac devotees might be hard-pressed to name his lesser-known efforts, including Tristessa and Visions of Gerard.
See if you can figure out which of these obscure book titles belong to which renowned author.
Though these titles might not be cited often, at least they saw the light of day. Some books by famous writers went unpublished. Herman Melville (Moby-Dick) penned The Isle of the Cross, which he loosely based on a true story about a lighthouse keeper’s daughter’s wayward affair with a sailor. It was shelved by Melville’s publisher, possibly due to legal concerns. Hunter S. Thompson first tried his hand at novels with Prince Jellyfish, which was—like much of his work—autobiographical. Thompson later said it simply wasn’t very good.
Read More About Famous and Influential Authors: