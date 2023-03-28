25 Welsh Names You’re Probably Mispronouncing
If English is your first language, it’s only natural that you’d look at a name written in the Roman alphabet and instinctively apply English pronunciation rules to it. You see Naoise; you say “Nay-OYS”—when it’s actually “NEE-shuh.” That’s one of many examples liable to trip up anyone who’s unfamiliar with the Celtic language.
Welsh has its fair share of tricky names, too, from Awsta to Ynyr. But as you try your hand at the pronunciations below, bear in mind that Welsh—like most languages—encompasses multiple dialects and accents, so these names could sound slightly different depending on who’s saying them. The phonetic renderings in this piece are mainly based on a BBC audio guide on popular Welsh monikers, which you can hear aloud here.
But while there isn’t necessarily a single “correct” pronunciation for each name, there are certainly plenty of incorrect pronunciations. The Welsh dd, for example, doesn’t mimic the d in dog. To help you avoid some common pronunciation mistakes before we get to the names themselves, here’s a quick rundown of several Welsh consonants that might confuse English speakers.
Welsh Phoneme
Welsh Pronunciation
dd
Makes a “th” sound, like those in ‘this’ and ‘that.’ In other words, you use your voice box to utter it (as opposed to the voiceless “th” sounds in ‘thing’ and ‘thaw’).
f
Makes a “v” sound.
ll
To make the Welsh “ll” sound, put the tip of your tongue right behind your front teeth, just like you would if you were about to utter a regular English “l” sound. But instead of using your voice box to make a noise, just blow out so air escapes on either side of your tongue.
r
The Welsh ‘r’ is always rolled.
rh
The Welsh ‘rh’ is basically pronounced “hr” (and you still have to roll the ‘r’).
1. Awsta
This Welsh version of Augusta is pronounced “OW-stuh,” where the “OW” rhymes with cow.
2. Bleddyn
Bleddyn is “BLEH-THIN” where the “th” sound matches the one in that.
3. Ceinwen
Ceinwen is “KAYN-WEN” (i.e. “cane when”).
4. Cadwgan
Cadwgan is “KA-doo-GAN.”
5. Dafydd
This Welsh David is pronounced “DA-VITH,” where the “th” sound matches the one in that.
6. Dyfan
Dyfan isn’t “dye fan”—it’s “DUH-VAN.”
7. Geraint
Geraint is “GEHR-INT,” where the second syllable rhymes with pint.
8. Heledd
Heledd is “HELL-ETH,” where the “th” sound matches the one in that.
9. Hywel
Hywel is “HUH-WELL.”
10. Ieuan
Don’t let all those vowels confuse you: Ieuan is simply “YEH-YAN.”
11. Ioan
The first name of Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd is pronounced “YOH-ahn.” (His last name is “GRIF-ith,” where the “th” sound matches the one in that.)
12. Iwan
Game of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon pronounces his first name as “EE-wahn” and his last name as “HREH-awn.”
13. Llewelyn
Llewelyn is “lloo-EL-in.” (Again, to nail that opening “ll” sound, put the tip of your tongue right behind your front teeth, just like you would if you were about to utter a regular English “l” sound. But instead of using your voice box to make a noise, just blow out so air escapes on either side of your tongue.)
14. Llwyd
Llwyd is just “LLOYD,” but the opening “ll” sound is the same as the one in Llewelyn above.
15. Morfydd
The first name of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Morfydd Clark is pronounced “MOR-vith,” where the “th” sound matches the one in that.
16. Myfanwy
Myfanwy said fast is essentially “muh-VAN-wee,” but it’s sometimes drawn out—especially in the classic Welsh folk song above—as “muh-VAN-oo-ee.”
17. Meic
This Welsh version of Mike is pronounced “MAKE.”
18. Owain
Owain is typically pronounced “OH-WINE.”
19. Rhian
Rhian is “HREE-ANN.”
20. Rhys
The name of House of the Dragon’s Rhys Ifans and The Americans’ Matthew Rhys isn’t “RICE.” It’s “HREES,” complete with a rolled r (but the Americanized version is essentially just “REESE”).
21. Sian
Sian doesn’t rhyme with cyan—it’s “SHAN.”
22. Sion
The Irish Sean and the Welsh Sion are pronounced the same: “SHAWN.”
23. Sioned
Once you know Sion, Sioned is easy: “SHAWN-ED.”
24. Taliesin
The name of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Wisconsin estate is “tahl-ee-ESS-in.”
25. Ynyr
Ynyr is pronounced “UH-NEER.”