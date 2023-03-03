25 Irish Names You’re Probably Mispronouncing
Certain Irish names, like Fiona, are easy to say because they follow American English pronunciation rules. Others are simply so common that you probably don’t think much about the discrepancy between how they look and how they sound—Sean, for example.
But then there are monikers like Blathnaid, Caoimhe, and Tadhg, which either harbor silent letters, phonemes with unexpected sounds, or both. Sure, you may have guessed that they’re not pronounced “BLATH-nayd,” “COW-i-mee,” and “Tadge,” respectively. So how do you say them? Find out the phonetics of those and other classic Irish names below.
1. Ailis
This Irish version of Alice is pronounced “AY-lish.”
2. Aoife
The first name of American folk singer Aoife O’Donovan is pronounced “EE-fuh.”
3. Blathnaid
Ignore the th and the second a in this name, which is pronounced “BLAH-nid.”
4. Caitríona
Outlander star Caitríona Balfe says her name exactly like American English speakers say Katrina: “Kuh-TREE-nuh.”
5. Caoimhe
Caoimhe comes with options: Some people say “KWEE-vuh,” while others say “KEE-vuh.” Either way, that mh makes a “v” sound.
6. Ciara
American pop singer Ciara says her name like “See-AIR-uh.” But the Irish pronunciation is “KEER-uh.”
7. Ciaran
If you already know Ciara, its male counterpart isn’t tough to remember: Ciaran can be “KEER-in” or “KEER-awn.”
8. Cillian
There’s no “s” sound in the first name of Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy; it’s “KILL-ee-in.”
9. Dearbhla
Some Dearbhlas say “DURV-luh,” others say “DEERV-luh.” But none of them say “DEER-blah.”
10. Diarmuid
Gloss over a couple vowels to get the correct pronunciation of Diarmuid: “DEER-mid.”
11. Domhnall
Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson pronounces his first name as “DOH-null,” rhyming with tonal.
12. Eamon
It’s not “EE-mahn”—it’s “AY-mun.”
13. and 14. Eoin and Eoghan
The first name of Artemis Fowl author Eoin Colfer is simpler to say than its vowels suggest: “OH-in,” like Owen. Eoghan, an alternate spelling, is also pronounced “OH-in.”
15. Fionn
It’s not “FEE-on”—it’s “FIN.”
16. Fionnuala
Mastering Fionn will help you nail the first name of legendary Irish actor Fionnuala Flanagan: “fin-OO-luh.”
17. Grainne
No, it’s not “GRAIN” or “GRANNY.” It’s “GRAWN-yuh.”
18. Maebh
Whenever you see a bh or mh in an Irish name, it’s a safe bet to replace it with a “v” sound. Maebh is pronounced “MAYV,” just like Maeve.
19. Naoise
Nobody in Ireland is naming their baby Nosy or Noisy (that we know of). The name Naoise is pronounced “NEE-shuh.”
20. Niamh
Time to bring back that mh rule we mentioned earlier: Niamh is “NEEV” or “NEE-iv.”
21. Padraig
Padraig and its various alternate spellings—including Pádraic, the name of Colin Farrell’s hapless character in The Banshees of Inisherin—can be pronounced “PAW-drig” or “PAW-rick.”
22. Róisín
Róisín, meaning “little rose,” is pronounced “Roh-SHEEN.”
23. Saoirse
As Saoirse Ronan once said on Saturday Night Live, “It’s ‘SER-shuh,’ like inertia.” Then she sang a whole song about the pronunciation of her name in the hopes of clearing up the confusion once and for all. But there probably will still be a little uncertainty, in part because not even all Irish people pronounce it the same way—some say “SEER-shuh.”
24. Siobhan
HBO’s Succession no doubt taught some viewers that Siobhan is pronounced “Shiv-AWN”: Sarah Snook’s character, Siobhan Roy, is often called “Shiv.”
25. Tadhg
Tadhg is “TYG,” exactly like the first syllable of tiger.