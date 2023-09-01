(No) Baby On Board: This Airline Is Banning Kids From Adults-Only Seating Areas
Special seating arrangements could make flying more pleasant for travelers who dislike being seated with children.
By Jake Rossen
Many people love babies. Some do not. Affection for a baby that is not your own often trends downward when the baby in question is cranky—and seated just behind you on a long-haul flight. In addition to dry air, cramped seating, and terrible airline food, the wails of an infant can easily fray one’s nerves.
No U.S. carrier has dared ban infants, but one European airline is getting closer to crossing that line. According to Condé Nast Traveler, Corendon Airlines has recently created a new adults-only section on select routes that will prohibit anyone under the age of 16 from being seated.
The section will be closed off from the rest of the aircraft by walls and curtains. Whether that dampens sounds is unclear, though it’s likely that those opting in will be spared most of the mewling and cooing of tiny little passengers still eliminating in their pants.
In a press release, Corendon is positioning the section as an option for business travelers who want to work in a quiet environment. The airline also asserts that parents traveling with kids can worry less about bothering such passengers now that they’ve been relocated.
“On board our flights, we always strive to respond to the different needs of our customers,” Corendon founder Atilay Uslu said in a statement. “We are also the first Dutch airline to introduce the Only Adult zone, because we [are] trying to appeal to travelers looking for some extra peace of mind during their flight. We also believe this can have a positive effect on parents traveling with small children. They can enjoy the flight without worrying if their children [will] make more noise.”
Currently, the only route available to kid-averse jetsetters is Amsterdam to Curaçao. It will also cost an additional €45, or $57, each way. An extra-large seat will cost €100, or $126. The route will be added in November.