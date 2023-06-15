Mental Floss

Costco and Walmart Frozen Strawberries Are Subject to Recall—Here’s How to Check If Yours Are Affected

By Ellen Gutoskey

Better strawberry-less than sorry.
Better strawberry-less than sorry. / Kinga Krzeminska/Moment/Getty Images
Earlier this week, Willamette Valley Fruit Co. issued a voluntary recall of several frozen fruit products, all of which contain strawberries that may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

As Food & Wine reports, the recalled items are specific to three retailers: Walmart, Costco, and HEB. If you find any of them in your freezer, the Food and Drug Administration advises you to toss them out or take them back to the store for a refund. Here’s a list of the affected items:

Store

Product Name

Product Weight

Lot Numbers

Walmart

Great Value Sliced Strawberries

64 ounces (4 pounds)

4018305, 4019305

Walmart

Great Value Mixed Fruit

64 ounces (4 pounds)

4024205, 4025305, 4032305, 4033305, 4034305, 4035305

Walmart

Great Value Antioxidant Fruit Blend

40 ounces (2 pounds, 8 ounces)

4032305

Costco Wholesale

Rader Farms Fresh Start Smoothie Blend

48-ounce (3-pound) bag containing six 8-ounce pouches

4224202, 4313202, 4314202, 4018302, 4042306, 4043306, 4060306

HEB

Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio

48 ounces (3 pounds)

4153205, 4283202, 4284202, 4058302, 4059302

So far, no hepatitis A illnesses have been linked to the aforementioned packages in particular. But the strawberries used in all of them were sourced from Baja California, Mexico—and other strawberries from there have been linked to nine illnesses to date. The CDC and the FDA have been tracking the outbreak for months, and a number of other retailers—including Trader Joe’s and Aldi—have recalled certain frozen strawberry products during that time. You can see a comprehensive guide to all the recalls here, and learn more about the CDC’s investigation here.

The illnesses occurred between November 2022 and April 2023, and some of the recalled fruit hit shelves as early as spring 2022. So it’s worth digging through the back of your freezer to see if any of last summer’s forgotten smoothie ingredients should be trashed.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver infection whose symptoms can include yellow skin or eyes, lack of appetite, stomach pain, vomiting, or fever, among other things. Symptoms typically show up somewhere between two to seven weeks after you’ve been exposed to the virus. If you’re exhibiting symptoms and/or have eaten contaminated strawberries recently, contact your health care provider.

