Dairy Queen Is Selling Blizzards for 85 Cents for a Limited Time
The Blizzard hit Dairy Queen menus in 1985, and the chain is celebrating its signature treat by lowering the price to 85 cents for two weeks in September. Here's everything you need to know to take advantage of the deal.
Many people will be switching from chilled treats to warm beverages in the coming weeks, but Dairy Queen is giving customers a good reason to extend ice cream season into autumn. As Today reports, the chain has unveiled a new Blizzard menu for fall, and the signature item will be available for just 85 cents between September 11 and September 24, 2023.
To take advantage of the deal, you first need to download the DQ app. The Blizzard promotion will pop up in the deals section along with other promotions that are updated weekly. The discount only applies to small cups, but you’ll have your choice of seasonal and regular flavors. Limited-time varieties for fall include Snickerdoodle, Pumpkin Pie, and OREO Hot Cocoa, as well as the brand-new flavor Royal Reese’s Fluffernutter.
The special price of 85 cents is a nod to 1985—the year the Blizzard first hit Dairy Queen menus. The thick, frozen treat mixed with cookie or candy pieces was the brainchild of St. Louis-based franchise owner Samuel Temperato. Dairy Queen was mainly known for its soft-serve and Dilly bars when Temperato entered the franchising business, and he was looking for opportunities to shake up the ice cream menu. When conceptualizing the Blizzard, he took inspiration from local custard stands like Ted Drewes Frozen Custard (which served its “concretes” upside-down) and Huckleberry's (which mixed cookie and candy pieces into a dairy base). Within a year of its debut, Dairy Queen had sold more than 175 million of the frozen confections.
