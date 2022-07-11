11 Discontinued Trader Joe’s Products
Trader Joe's likes to mix up its inventory. Offering products on a seasonal basis helps drive demand, which means the shelves inside the grocery store appear different from one month to the next. While many of the chain's limited items do eventually return, other goods meet a more permanent end. Here are 11 Trader Joe's products that were discontinued, despite outcry from customers.
1. Matcha Joe-Joe’s
Released in 2017, Matcha Joe-Joe’s quickly became a favorite among Trader Joe’s clientele. The cookies consisted of green tea-flavored cream sandwiched between two golden biscuits. Despite the warm reception, the product had disappeared from shelves by 2019.
2. Arrabiata Sauce
Trader Joe’s customers prized this jarred tomato sauce for its spicy, bold flavor. Unfortunately, the store discontinued the product in 2022, forcing devotees to settle for one of the other dozen or so pasta sauces in its rotation.
3. Speculoos Cookie Butter Cheesecake
Speculoos Cookie Butter is one of Trader Joe’s most successful products, so naturally it inspired a few spin-offs. This frozen cheesecake came with a speculoos cookie crust and cookie butter swirled on top of the filling. Today, it’s missing from the freezer aisle.
4. Hatch Chile Chicken Wraps
The Hatch Chile Chicken Wraps—the brand’s take on Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supreme—were discontinued in 2021 shortly after they were introduced. Luckily, customers still have a variety of frozen burritos, tamales, and taquitos to choose from.
5. Garlic Fries
Frozen garlic fries sound like an easy win for the grocery chain. And while the product had its fans, it wasn’t popular enough to stick around past 2018.
6. Salted Caramel Gelato
Salted Caramel Gelato was another beloved Trader Joe’s product that left us too soon. The creamy, rich desert was introduced in 2014, and it was stocked for years before ultimately getting the boot.
7. Honey Butter Potato Chips
Honey butter on a potato chip doesn’t sound like it should work, but according to many people who sampled the product, the salty-sweet flavor combination was spot-on. If more customers gave the snack a chance, maybe it wouldn’t have been discontinued in 2018.
8. Eggplant Cutlets
Vegetarians were thrilled when Trader Joe’s debuted this plant-based alternative to frozen chicken cutlets. The veggies came pre-cut and breaded, making them perfect for weeknight eggplant parm. The cutlets were shown the door in 2019.
9. Trader Joe's Spicy Cheese Crunchies
Trader Joe’s sells several generic versions of brand-name items, and Spicy Cheese Crunchies was their take on Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. But whether the mouth-scorching snack could compete with the original no longer matters—the Trader Joe's version was given the axe earlier this year.
10. Frozen Phyllo Cigars
Trader Joe’s phyllo cigars stuffed with brie and raspberry were among the fancier items they stocked in the frozen section, but they never became a permanent part of the inventory.
11. Red Refresh Herbal Tea
Customers have one less item to consider when browsing Trader Joe’s expansive tea selection. The chain’s Red Refresh Tea—which featured hibiscus, lemongrass, peppermint, orange peel, and wild cherry bark—was pulled from shelves in 2022.