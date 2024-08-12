Who Wrote It: Edgar Allan Poe or Emo Band?
Edgar Allan Poe (1809-1849) was never one for a happy ending. The celebrated writer of stories like “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “The Murders in the Rue Morgue,” and the classic poem “The Raven” specialized in dark and brooding scenarios. Delving into Poe’s world was a descent into cobwebbed staircases and moral turpitude.
If emo bands had existed in Poe’s lifetime, he probably would have joined one—or at least appreciated their tortured artist aesthetic. See if you can guess which of these lyrical lines is the work of Poe or the emo music scene.
Not all of Poe’s works were steeped in Gothic atmosphere. He wrote several poems expressing his fondness for beauty, including “To Helen.” Other works displayed a fondness for puns. (A town in “The Devil in the Belfry” with a large clock as its focal point was dubbed Vondervotteimittis, or “wonder what time it is.”) But darkness seemed to follow him. Poe’s final hours consisted of the writer mumbling incoherently after being found confused and disheveled on a Baltimore park bench. He died shortly thereafter, and what exactly happened remains a mystery.
Take More Quizzes Here: