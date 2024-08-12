Who Wrote It: Edgar Allan Poe or Emo Band?

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“And I know in my heart we all die / Like the day and the night / Like the sun in the sky”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Edgar Allan Poe&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Emo Band&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“And all I loved, I loved alone”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Edgar Allan Poe&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Emo Band&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“I stand amid the roar of a surf-tormented shore”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Edgar Allan Poe&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Emo Band&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Exhale, another wasted breath / Again it goes unnoticed”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Edgar Allan Poe&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Emo Band&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Come, let the burial rite be read / The funeral song be sung / An anthem for the queenliest dead / That ever died so young”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Edgar Allan Poe&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Emo Band&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“ ... Years of love have been forgot in the hatred of a minute”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Edgar Allan Poe&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Emo Band&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“I felt that I breathed an atmosphere of sorrow”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Edgar Allan Poe&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Emo Band&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Lay still, like the dead / From the razor to the rosary / We could lose ourselves / And paint these walls in pitchfork red”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Edgar Allan Poe&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Emo Band&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Never to suffer would never to have been blessed”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Edgar Allan Poe&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Emo Band&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“And all of the corpses / Walk step by step / To the rhythm of their once beating hearts”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Edgar Allan Poe&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Emo Band&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Deep in earth my love is lying / And I must weep alone”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Edgar Allan Poe&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Emo Band&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Every moment of the night / Forever changing places / And they put out the starlight / With the breath from their pale faces”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Edgar Allan Poe&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Emo Band&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Dressed in a fashion that’s fitting to the&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;inconsistencies of my moods”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Edgar Allan Poe&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Emo Band&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Leave my loneliness unbroken”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Edgar Allan Poe&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Emo Band&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“String from your tether unwinds / Up and outward to bind / I was spinning free / With a little sweet and simple numbing me”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Edgar Allan Poe&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Emo Band&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Die young and save yourself”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Edgar Allan Poe&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Emo Band&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;