America’s 25 Fastest-Growing Fast Food Chains
Americans have been eating fast food for decades, but their preferred restaurants haven’t stayed the same. As many former industry giants have been forced to shutter locations in recent years, other have capitalized on changing tastes. Whether they serve subs, chicken sandwiches, or Mexican pizza, these are the fastest-growing fast food chains across the county.
According to QSR magazine’s annual chain restaurant report, Jersey Mike’s saw the most growth in 2021. The company expanded by 246 stores last year, a sign of America’s growing cravings for sub-style sandwiches. Similar chains like Jimmy John’s also appear on the list.
Pizza places were another major draw in the previous year. Domino’s claims the second spot in the ranking, and Marco’s Pizza and Papa Johns make the top 25 as well. The list also indicates that the fast food fried chicken craze is still going strong. Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, and Raising Cane’s all gave strong performances in 2021.
Though the fast food business model is built around familiar comfort foods, companies are constantly trying new things to stay competitive.
- Jersey Mike’s
- Domino’s
- Taco Bell
- Chipotle
- Wingstop
- Dunkin’
- Chick-fil-A
- Panda Express
- Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe
- Starbucks
- Baskin-Robbins
- Raising Cane’s
- Wendy’s
- Culver’s
- Jimmy John's
- Marco's Pizza
- Arby’s
- Shake Shack
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
- Papa Johns
- Whataburger
- Sonic Drive-In
- Burger King
- McAlister’s Deli
