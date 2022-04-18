Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Mexican Pizza Following Outcry From Customers
Taco Bell has been pushing the boundaries of Mexican-inspired cuisine for 60 years. In 1985, it unveiled a pizza-like item consisting of two fried tortillas layered with beef, beans, tomatoes, pizza sauce, and melted cheese. Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza disappeared from menus at the start of the decade, but following an outcry from customers, it's making a comeback, Fox 2 Detroit reports.
Originally sold as "Pizzaz Pizza" close to 40 years ago, the pizza-tostada hybrid was a casualty of the streamlined menu Taco Bell introduced in November 2020. In an effort to make service faster and cut costs, Taco Bell cut four items in addition to the Mexican Pizza: the shredded chicken soft taco, shredded chicken burrito, shredded chicken quesadilla melt, and pico de gallo.
Nearly two years later, fans are still bitter about the dish's retirement. A Change.org petition to "Save the Mexican Pizza" garnered 171,735 supporters. On March 9, the rapper Doja Cat shared a song with her 23.3 million TikTok followers asking for its return.
Taco Bell has heard its customers' pleas, and on May 19, it's reinstating the Mexican Pizza to menus nationwide. The fan favorite, which can be made vegetarian by removing the beef, will be sold for $4.49 when it returns to stores. Taco Bell Rewards Members who received a mystery reward on Super Bowl Sunday can use it to redeem a free pizza between May 19 and June 1, and loyalty members can order the dish early starting May 17.
Taco Bell has discontinued many items over the decades, but few have gained a cult following post-retirement. In spite (or perhaps because) of the fact that it barely resembles a pizza, Taco Bell's pizza has outlived its fast-food competitors. McDonald's pulled its McPizza from menus shortly after its introduction in the 1980s.
[h/t Fox 2 Detroit]