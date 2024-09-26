Can You Fill In the Blanks and Figure Out the Word? #1

In our latest word game, we’re challenging you to fill in the blanks and figure out the words. In each of these words, there are only two missing letters—e.g., if the example is __ N __ __ __ A __ __ ON, the letters you want are i and t to create initiation.

Can you figure out what the missing letters are and type in the correct word? If you’re truly stumped, highlight the hints hidden in white for a clue to the answer. (And if you can’t get the right answer, simply submit any answer to reveal the option to give up and move to the next word.)

