Gear Up for Game Day With These 15 Must-Have Tailgating Essentials
You can score big this football season with the right tailgating gear.
Whether you’re planning to host a parking-lot party before kick-off or you’re just attending one, the right tailgating gear can make or break the day (not to mention, the whole football season).
From outdoor chairs that are actually comfortable to sit in to portable gas grills that’ll make it easy to whip up a feast for friends and family, you can stock up on all the tailgating essentials you’ll need ahead of game day with this roundup below.
1. Coleman Portable Camping Chair with 4-Can Cooler; From $38
Portable chairs that are easy to pack and unpack are crucial for tailgating. This one from Coleman is completely foldable and it’s cushioned to provide additional comfort and lumbar support. Better still, it isn’t tough to tote around (especially as it comes with a carrying bag) and it offers a built-in cooler pouch, which can fit up to four cans of your favorite game day beverage.
Buy it: Amazon
2. Igloo Sportsman 110-Quart Hard-Sided Cooler; $130
Coolers are expensive (especially if you’re opting for one from a brand like Yeti) but they’re a must-have for tailgating. This hard-sided Igloo Sportsman model is comparatively a lot more affordable than Yeti models, but you’re getting solid quality, too. The wheeled cooler has a 110-quart capacity and according to the brand, it can fit up to 168 cans and keep ice cold for up to five days at a stretch. There’s also a built-in drain plug and telescoping handle, the latter of which can be great if you plan on lugging this cooler around all season long.
Buy it: Amazon
3. CeraVe Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen SPF 30; $14
While football season means the start of fall for some fans, it’s still pretty hot and humid out there, especially in the southern states. Whether it still feels like summer or not, packing along some sunscreen for your tailgating party can be a great call. This hybrid blend from CeraVe is a combination of mineral and chemical sunscreen and includes zinc oxide to better reflect and absorb UVA and UVB rays. With its SPF 30 protection and lightweight, sheer finish, this sunscreen shouldn’t have the heavy, greasy feel that some other alternatives do—just be sure not to miss a spot.
Buy it: Amazon
4. Core Pop-Up Canopy Tent; $100
Whether it rains, snows, or the temperatures outside remain scorching hot, you’ll be covered—literally—with this pop-up canopy tent from Core. It has a pre-assembled, accordion-style frame that makes it faster to set up and take down than many other options, and you won’t need to be a tent-pitching expert to make it work for you. Because the parts aren’t separate here, this pop-up canopy is pretty durable and could provide some much-needed shade when you need it most. Plus, the UV-coated, SPF 50+ fabric offers additional protection from harmful rays.
Buy it: Amazon
5. Dude Wipes On-The-Go Flushable Wipes (30 Count); $6
Grilling on game day? Ditch the dry paper towels and opt for some wet wipes instead. Individually packaged and formulated with soothing aloe vera and vitamin E, this 30-pack from Dude can make cleaning up after chowing down on burgers, hot dogs, and other tailgating grub a breeze. As they’re hypoallergenic and alcohol-free, these wipes could be a worthwhile grab for folks with sensitive skin, too.
Buy it: Amazon
6. Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill; From $199
Even if you generally prefer charcoal grills, a propane grill can be more convenient for tailgating because it’s easier to cool it down quickly compared to waiting for charcoal to safely burn down. The Coleman RoadTrip 285 is a popular gas-fueled pick for on-the-go gatherings because of its collapsible stand-up design, foldable legs with two rolling wheels, and matching side tables. Additionally, it offers a push-button ignition system, built-in thermometer, and three adjustable burners, so you can have more control when it comes to temperature precision.
Buy it: Amazon
7. Kaluns BBQ Stainless Steel Grill Set (21 Pieces); $25
Getting the meat on the grill is one thing; actually flipping those burgers and searing those steaks to perfection requires the right tools. Fortunately, you’ll get them all with this 21-piece grill set, which comes with its own sleek aluminum carrying case (and even an apron for good measure). Whether you need skewers or just a classic spatula, this kit covers all the bases.
Buy it: Amazon
8. Camco Olympian Deluxe Portable Grill Table; $75
Need more space for food prep or just a place to stash extra plates and bowls? This expandable grill table will do the trick. It has a decent-sized tabletop surface along with hooks, two side shelves and a large storage shelf, and a paper towel holder. Because it’s fully foldable, you can pack it up easily and store it away once the season is over.
Buy it: Amazon
9. Simply Genius Pop-Up Mesh Food Covers; From $14
You might attract more than just fellow fans on game day, especially if you’ve been cooking up a feast outdoors. To keep pesky flies from swarming over your tailgate food, consider bringing along a few pop-up mesh covers. This set comes in six different versions (so you can choose the best sizes for your party) and creates a protective barrier over all those delicious fixings, so the bugs won’t get a chance to nibble on them before your guests do.
Buy it: Amazon
10. Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker; From $32 with the on-page coupon
Keep the vibe going strong during your next tailgate with a portable Bluetooth speaker like this one from Anker. Whether you’re cranking music or listening to a play-by-play of the game, the Soundcore 2 can deliver a nice, full sound for its price. With its ample battery life (up to 24 hours) and IPX7-rated water-resistance, it’ll serve you well, both on or around the field, and even off.
Buy it: Amazon
11. Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station; $799
If you want to set up a TV outside to broadcast the game, you’ll need a portable power station (which is essentially like a giant battery, which you can use to run electronics off of in a pinch). The Jackery Explorer 1000 is a well-known go-to when it comes to these kinds of generators, as it touts an impressive 14-hour battery life; offers multiple AC, USB-A, and USB-C charging ports; and packs a big punch in terms of power (it has a maximum output of about 1000 watts). Not too shabby for a little device that only weighs about 22 pounds.
Buy it: Amazon
12. Wakeman Portable Trash Bag Holder; From $17
No matter where you’re tailgating, it’s important to clean up after yourself and your guests when you’re done. If you’re sick and tired of just using basic trash bags and seeing them topple over with discarded waste after, it’s worth grabbing a collapsible holder like this one. Basic but reliable, it was built to handle standard 13-gallon trash bags and will keep your litter contained until it’s time to go.
Buy it: Amazon
13. JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan; From $32
When it comes to tailgating essentials, a portable neck fan might not immediately jump to mind, but it can be a welcome source of relief if you’re catching a game in a warmer area. This battery-operated device can run for up to 16 hours, and thanks to its three speeds and multi-vent design (which includes 78 air outlets), you can get a cooling breeze pretty much on command.
Buy it: Amazon
14. Yaheetech 6-Seat Foldable Sideline Bench; From $103
For more seating in the parking lot, consider this foldable bench that can actually offer up to six spots. Each seat can support up to 200 pounds and there are side bags on each end, which are good for stashing drinks, phones, charging cords, and more. It even comes with a carrying case, so when it’s time to pack up, you can just compress this bench and slip it inside for hassle-free transport.
Buy it: Amazon
15. Wild Sports NFL Cornhole Set; From $81
Let’s be real for a second: Sometimes tailgating gets a little boring after a while. You can break things up a bit with some classic lawn games, and cornhole in particular can be a great one for kids and adults alike. While you could opt to make your own with basic plywood, this set can help you rep your favorite team and comes with two boards and eight basic bean bags. If you want bean bags that are a little more fun (but still regulation size), you can get team-inspired ones here.
Buy it: Amazon