Props and Memorabilia From ‘Friends’ Are Headed to Auction for the Show’s 30th Anniversary

When Friends premiered in 1994, people could not get enough of it. The sitcom—starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer—was a top 10 show for NBC for its entire run up to 2004. The quirky characters even gained recognition worldwide.

Luckily for superfans, Julien’s Auctions and Warner Bros. Television are teaming up to auction off Friends memorabilia for the American TV show’s 30th anniversary.

The auction will be held on Monday, September 23, at 10 a.m. PDT in person at Julian Studios in Los Angeles and online at JuliensAuctions.com. Prospective buyers can register to bid online in advance or in person the day of the event. Once that’s taken care of, they can bid in four ways: Online, over the phone with an auction house representative, in advance by absentee bid, or in person the day-of.

Reproduction of the Central Perk couch from ‘Friends’ / Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

As for the actual items up for sale, bidders have plenty to choose from. The collection includes original props from the main characters’ apartments and clothing from their wardrobes. Items worn by celebrity guest stars—like Bruce Willis, Paul Rudd, Winona Ryder, Dakota Fanning, and many others—will also appear in the auction.

Phoebe Buffay‘s denim coat featured in “Friends” / Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

Fans can expect to see Phoebe Buffay’s Japanese-print denim coat from season 7, episode 18: “The One With Joey's Award.” The item is estimated to sell for about $1000 to $1500. The auction will also feature a studio-made reproduction of the famous—and incredibly orange—Central Perk couch. The piece of furniture is valued at $2000 to $3000. A studio-made replica of the Geller Cup trophy, modeled after the prop featured in the chaotic season 3, episode 9, “The One With The Football,” is estimated to sell for around $300 to $500.

Replica of the Geller Cup trophy featured in “Friends” / Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

Rachel’s sweater featured in “Friends” / Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

There are plenty more iconic items to browse. All the memorabilia and estimated values are on listed Julien’s Auctions website.

