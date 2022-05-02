15 Thoughtful Gifts for Truckers Who Are in It for the Long Haul
No one ever said life on the road was easy, and this is especially true for truck drivers. While some things about the job can still stump average folks—like why there are spikes on the wheels of some semis, or why certain tractor-trailers are even called semis in the first place—one thing that virtually everyone knows for sure is that it's a hard gig.
Fortunately, there are ways that you as a loved one can make their job easier, even when you're miles apart. The best gifts for truckers—like heavy-duty portable refrigerators, truck-specific GPS navigators, and more—can help them stay healthy, focused, and better rested on their routes. Here are 15 gift ideas for truckers that will go the distance, in more ways than one.
1. Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion; From $50
While some drivers might have seats with a little extra padding, this memory-foam cushion will deliver some much-needed additional support for those long trips. It's ergonomically designed in a U-shape to help relieve discomfort and fatigue in the lower back and hips, and several of the more than 89,000 Amazon shoppers who have tried it say it's helped reduce sciatic nerve pain. Plus, it can fit all kinds of seating, so if the truck driver in your life wants to use it at home, they can.
Buy it: Amazon
2. Sockwell Men's Elevation Firm Graduated Compression Socks; From $27
Folks who are used to sitting for prolonged periods of time are also at greater risk for deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which can lead to blood clots, leg swelling, and general discomfort. To help prevent this, many health experts recommend compression socks, as the slight pressure they apply to the legs can boost blood circulation to the area and prevent blood from pooling up. These socks from Sockwell offer graduated compression (good for newbies) and are made from a stretchy blend of bamboo rayon, merino wool, nylon, and spandex. They also offer arch support and can be ideal for anyone whose feet and ankles are swollen. For those with chronic medical conditions, be sure to chat with a trusted healthcare provider before grabbing a pair.
Buy it: Amazon
3. ICECO VL45 Portable Refrigerator; From $559
Most truckers will tell you that having a reliable refrigerator is essential when they're on the road. But cheap portable mini-fridges aren't the kind they're talking about; truckers require something larger and more heavy duty. This model from ICECO is more in line with that, as it comes with a SECOP compressor, which is great for cooling and ensures that whatever food they put in will chill down quickly to anywhere from 0°F to 50°F. It's also compact, can hold up to 45 liters, has two exterior handles, and has an aluminum interior wall to help things stay cool inside. This appliance has about 800 reviews on Amazon, several of which are from truckers who say it's great for semis.
Buy it: Amazon
4. YETI Rambler Travel Mug With Stronghold Lid; $42
For truckers who don't have the time to keep pulling over but still need to get their caffeine fix, a good travel mug is a must-have. This 30-ounce option from YETI fits the bill: It offers double-wall vacuum insulation that helps keep hot coffee warm for hours at a stretch (and works for ice-cold drinks as well). It comes with a leak-proof lid that's built with a dual-slider magnet, so it will stay put even when the road gets bumpy. Made from kitchen-grade stainless steel, this durable mug is also rust-resistant, safe to use in a dishwasher, and can fit in most cupholders.
Buy it: YETI
5. Milwaukee Goatskin Leather Gloves; From $11
Anyone who works with their hands a lot could probably use an extra pair of leather gloves, especially a set like this from Milwaukee. They're made from top-grain goatskin and feel super-soft to the touch—but they're still incredibly durable and made with reinforced palms to deliver extra support. There's also the brand's Smartswipe feature at the knuckle on each index finger that allows folks to use touchscreens without removing their gloves.
Buy it: Home Depot
6. Loncaster Car Phone Holder; From $14
Truckers need to keep their eyes on the road, but still often depend on their phones for everything from staying in touch with family to checking e-logs, itineraries, and more. Mounts or holders like this one are a wise investment because they keep phones within reach but won't distract from driving. This one is designed to rest securely on a dashboard and can fit most Apple and Android devices. As another perk, it has silicone-textured ridges that help the phone stay in place.
Buy it: Amazon
7. ROTTOGOON 110-Volt Portable Oven; $29
If you want the truck driver in your life to eat better while they're on a job, consider grabbing them a portable oven. This 4.6-star-rated pick from ROTTOGOON functions like a slow cooker, works with 110-volt outlets and can be useful whether someone is prepping raw meats or just reheating leftovers. Because it's similar to a slow cooker, it can take up to two hours for raw ingredients to be fully prepared, according to the brand, while leftovers can take between 30 to 40 minutes.
Buy it: Amazon
8. Rubbermaid Easy-Find Lids Food Storage and Organization Containers; From $10
Whether it's snacks, a home-cooked meal, or something they put together themselves in that portable oven, truck drivers need a way to store food. These Rubbermaid food storage containers might not seem like the snazziest gift around, but they're certainly very practical, and your loved one will probably appreciate having a few spares with matching lids, especially ahead of their next big trek.
Buy it: Amazon
9. Erkin B37 Massage Gun; $230
For aches and pains that just won't let up, a massage gun can be incredibly beneficial. Experts say they can help improve blood circulation, which in turn may relieve muscle tension and discomfort. Truckers might be at increased risk for this because of all the work that goes into the job, but if scheduling regular visits with a massage therapist isn't feasible, consider giving them one that's highly recommended by the pros, like the Erkin B37. It can run at up to five speeds, operates at a nearly whisper-quiet volume of 55 decibels, and can deliver up to 3200 percussions per minute (PPM), which is the speed that the head of the device kneads into muscles. This portable massage gun can also last for up to eight hours per charge, so it's easy for truckers to stash away and use as needed during their downtime.
Buy it: Erkin Athletics
10. Audible Membership; From $15
Audiobooks are perfect for anyone who's on the road for a living, and with a service like Audible, your loved one will have thousands of audiobooks and podcasts right at their fingertips. This is a subscription-based monthly service, and you can get a gift option for anyone for up to 12 months of coverage if you choose the gift option linked below. Among the many perks that come with Audible, this service offers easy returns, so if your recipient listens to the latest Stephen King novel and absolutely hates it, they can return it (even after they started listening to it) within a year of purchase and get a credit, which can be applied to a new tome of their choosing.
Buy it: Amazon
11. Leatherman Wingman Multitool; $64
Why lug a big toolbox around when this multitool from Leatherman delivers 14 gadgets in one pocket-sized form? More than 7000 Amazon shoppers have helped the Wingman earn a coveted 4.8-star rating on the site, and many love that it functions as a package opener, file, ruler, wire stripper, knife, pliers, and so much more.
Buy it: Amazon
12. Purple Pillow; From $120
There are good pillows out there, and then there are best-in-class ones like the Purple pillow. Similar to the brand's unique mattresses, this has a funky, grid-like design that's heavy but pliable, and can quickly adapt to a user's body shape to provide an unparalleled level of support and cushioning. And there's plenty of airflow due to the tiny openings of the design, so users are more likely to stay cool while they catch some much-needed zzz's.
Buy it: Purple
13. SleepDog Mattress; From $375
Speaking of shut-eye, one of the most important things a trucker needs is a solid mattress for their bunk. While you definitely want to make sure the dimensions fit before you surprise them with one as a gift, this model from SleepDog is considered one of the best among experts, especially for the price. The dual-layer, all-foam mattress can accommodate up to 230 pounds and has a low 7-inch profile, meaning it's a good fit for tight spaces.
Buy it: SleepDog
14. MZOO Sleep Eye Mask; $17
Long hours come with the territory, but they can wreak havoc on a trucker's sleep schedule. Even with the best pillows and truck mattresses, getting a good night's rest can be difficult. This sleep mask could be the solution: It's made from memory foam, so it will conform to the wearer's face and help seal out light completely. That means if a trucker is keeping unusual hours and has to nap during the daytime, it'll still feel like night once they slip it on.
Buy it: Amazon
15. Garmin DEZL 580 LMT-S Truck GPS Navigator; $279
The Garmin dezl 580 LMT-S GPS was specifically designed with big rigs in mind. It offers customized routes based on the size and weight of a truck, plus it delivers alerts when there's a truck stop or appropriate fueling station nearby. Because it's Bluetooth-enabled and has a built-in Wi-Fi receptor, your giftee can get live traffic and weather updates and use voice controls to access the gadget's directory of truck and trailer services.
Buy it: Amazon