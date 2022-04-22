Maintain Your Yard (and Your Budget) With These Greenworks Outdoor Tools
From overgrown hedges to thick thatches of grass sprouting up all across the yard, maintaining the outdoor space around your home can take a lot of work. These tasks won't let up as the year goes on, but you can make it a lot easier for yourself with the right tools. While lawn mowers, chainsaws, and other go-to gadgets can often cost a small fortune, right now you can get everything you need for the spring and summer months ahead with this sale on top-rated Greenworks products.
For a limited time on Amazon, you can save up to 41 percent on select Greenworks outdoor tools, including dethatchers, cordless blowers, and more. One of the best deals to take advantage of is on this cordless lawn mower, which is currently marked down by almost $90. More than 5800 Amazon shoppers have tried this 40-volt, 20-inch pick, and while several claimed that they were initially skeptical about battery-powered mowers, this 4.3-star-rated model changed their minds. "The cut quality is great[,] the mower is super light[,] it's quieter than my vacuum cleaner[, and] the batteries charge quickly," wrote one user, who then added: "I should have done this years ago."
Lawn mowers aren't the only thing worth grabbing during this brief sale. If you want to tackle unruly hedges—or just clean up the stray bits of grass popping up along your walkway—you have a couple of great, discounted options to consider. For under $100, you can grab this cordless string trimmer/edger, which is also battery-powered and can offer up to 30 minutes of runtime off a full charge. This device has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon and has a cutting path of roughly 13 inches, plus a pivoting head, making it easy to trim and edge from multiple angles.
More than 6600 reviewers have given this a whirl, and while several note that there is a learning curve to it, many gave this appliance kudos for its power, maneuverability, and lightweight feel. "Every trimmer I have used before was so frustrating," wrote one customer. "...This trimmer is TRULY incredible. I love the fact that it does not require any gas or oil."
For bigger chores, you could also try this cordless pole saw, which comes with a special hedge-trimmer attachment and is designed to help you keep trees and bushes looking tidy. It's $66 off right now, which is the best deal we've seen for it all year. "The hedge trimmer and [chainsaw] attachment are both just as good as my gas powered tools and the battery lasts far longer than I thought it would," wrote one shopper, who claimed they used it to trim "very large hedges" and utilized the pruner included here to clear small trees and branches from their yard.
Enhance your home's curbside appeal and get ahead on lawn upkeep with these Greenworks outdoor tools. Most of all, try to shop these deals ASAP, as they'll expire on Amazon soon.