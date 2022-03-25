One Brave Soul Will Get Paid $12,000 to Grow and Sport a Mullet for One Year—Could It Be You?
People were sporting short hair in the front and long hair in the back for many centuries before Beastie Boys coined the term mullet for the hairstyle in their 1994 song “Mullet Head.” By that point, the mullet had already fallen out of fashion—and it’s hardly considered the height of sophistication today.
But if you’re willing to rock one for an entire year, men’s grooming site Rooftop Squad might pay you $12,000 ($1000 per month). You also have to be willing to shave your head: This so-called “Mullet Master” must start their 12-month journey with a blank slate, growing their hair out until it has reached optimal mullet-making length. Rooftop Squad will then set you up with a hairdresser to give you the 'do.
Every two weeks thereafter, you’ll have to send updates on your progress—complete with images—which Rooftop Squad will share on their site. You’ll also be expected to compose a more comprehensive blog post every month.
“Blogs must detail the experience of growing and then having a mullet, sharing with readers how to maintain it and grooming recommendations, and most importantly, how people react to the hairstyle and whether they have encountered any ‘mullet discrimination’ of any form,” the listing reads.
The job comes with an opportunity for a year-end bonus, too: If you plan to keep your mullet “for the foreseeable future,” Rooftop Squad will fork over an extra $5000.
People of all genders are welcome to apply, as long as they’re at least 18 years old and fluent in English. In addition to requiring some basic personal details, the application asks you to describe your current hairstyle and answer why you’d like to grow a mullet. Applications will be accepted until April 15, and you can fill yours out here.