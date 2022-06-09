Create Diner-Style Milkshakes At Home Using This Hamilton Beach Mixer (And Get It On Sale)
On a hot summer’s day, there are plenty of cool treats to choose from, like popsicles, frozen yogurt, and slushies. But nothing quite beats a classic milkshake. Now you can create your own right at home with this popular milkshake maker.
Through Amazon, you can get the Hamilton Beach DrinkMaster on sale for a limited time. Originally priced at $50, you’ll save $5 on this machine that’ll bring smiles to many faces this summer. However, this device isn’t limited to just making milkshakes; it can also be great for whipping up other old-fashioned soda fountain drinks. You can even use this to blend batters and beat eggs for an omelet.
At just 5.2 inches wide by 6.9 inches tall, this slim gadget doesn’t take up too much counter space and has a detachable spindle that mixes at two speeds. The device comes with a 28-ounce stainless steel mixing cup that's dishwasher-safe and clicks into place so you know when it’s ready to go. When you’re done making your yummy cold treat, the head tilts back so you can easily remove the cup and start enjoying your creation. Ultimately, the best part about this machine is that you get to decide what goes into your dessert. You can add anything you want, from different bases like yogurt or custard to fun stir-ins like coconut, berries, or chocolate chips.
Many customers love the retro, 1950s aesthetic of this gadget, which has a 4.4-star rating and more than 4400 reviews on Amazon. “We totally enjoy it and love the easy-clean aspects compared to a traditional blender or processor,” one customer wrote. Another shopper even noted that they had their previous model for almost 20 years and bought this upgraded version as a replacement.
Check out this Hamilton Beach DrinkMaster deal through Amazon before the dog days of summer arrive.