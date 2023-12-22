Can You Find the Hamper Hidden Among the Presents?
There’s a laundry hamper hidden among the presents in the image below. If you’re looking for something to do while you put off wrapping gifts, challenge yourself to solve the puzzle in 30 seconds or less.
In the days leading up to Christmas, your home may start to resemble Santa’s workshop. That’s all well and good until you have to find something buried under the presents and wrapping supplies covering the floor. For practice navigating your own house during the holidays, check out the illustration below.
The retailer M&S published this challenging brainteaser in celebration of the hectic holiday season. Hidden among the boxes wrapped in festive bows and blue and gold wrapping paper is a single laundry hamper.
According to the creators, the record for solving the puzzle is 30 seconds. Take a closer look at the image and see if you can beat that time. If you need some motivation, just pretend that getting your laundry done before your family arrives for the holidays depends on it.
If you’re looking for something to do while you wait for your Christmas cookies to come out of the oven, holiday-themed hidden image puzzles are a great way to pass the time. This one hides Rudolph among his reindeer friends, and this cheery scene combines words and images to make a tricky challenge. See which puzzle you can solve in the shortest amount of time.
Still stumped after searching through the presents in the picture above? You can check your work in the answer key on the next page of the article. And if this brainteaser reminded you of all the presents you still have to wrap, here are some tips from experts to brush up on before you get to work.