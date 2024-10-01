6 Supposedly Haunted Libraries

Libraries are usually quiet, secluded spots. But not all are as peaceful as they may seem. These six supposedly haunted libraries are said to see more than just readers and scholars perusing their stacks of books.

The New York Public Library // New York, New York, United States

The New York Public Library. / Bo Zaunders/GettyImages

The New York Public Library—the largest public library system in the U.S.—was formed after several of New York City’s libraries merged together. One of those institutions was the Astor Library, a spot with a spooky history. In 1860, the New York Evening Post published an article about a ghost sighting that took place at there. The librarian at the time, Dr. Cogswell, claimed to have seen the apparition of a doctor who had recently died visiting the section of the library that dealt with supernatural materials. Cogswell said the ghost disappeared during each of the three occasions he saw and attempted to speak to the being.

Senate House Library, University of London // London, England

Senate House. / Peter Trulock/GettyImages

The University of London is comprised of several universities and colleges, including the Senate House Library, which has been rumored to be haunted since it acquired the Harry Price Collection of Magical Literature. This library of materials belonged to the supernatural researcher of the same name. There have been a number of strange occurrences reported around the Senate Library since it acquired the collection, including claims of a glowing female apparition and sightings of books seemingly floating in midair.

Marsh’s Library // Dublin, Ireland

Marsh’s Library in Dublin was founded in the 18th century; it’s one of the few libraries from that period still in operation. Bram Stoker visited the library as a young man. He requested access to a number of items in its collection, including some that mentioned the historical figure Vlad the Impaler, who would would later be a source of inspiration for his famous novel.

The Dracula link isn’t the only thing spooky about the place. The library is also said to be haunted by the spirit of its namesake, Archbishop Narcissus Marsh, and some claim the ghost of author Jonathan Smith visits, too. (Perhaps he’s visiting the cast of his skull, which the library owns.)

State Library Victoria // Melbourne, Australia

State Library Victoria. / Eric Yang/GettyImages

This library has been around for more than a century and a half, so it’s no surprise tales of the supernatural have accumulated there over the years. Staff have reported hearing about a number of strange events. There have been stories of books falling of their own accord, as well as a ghost haunting the room that held the library’s piano. Security guards have also claimed to see ghosts—some even became reluctant to work night shifts in the building as a consequence.

Sterling Memorial Library, Yale University // New Haven, Connecticut, United States

Yale University is home to a number of places with eerie reputations, perhaps most notably its secretive Skull and Bones society. Other places on campus, like the Sterling Memorial Library, have their own haunted histories. It’s said this library—known for its maze-like towers of books—is purportedly haunted. One of the ghosts appears to be friendly, though. It’s said the spirit of a librarian who died long ago continues to help Yale students with their studies.

The Los Angeles Public Library // Los Angeles, California, United States

The Los Angeles Public Library is a sprawling entity with numerous branches—the aisles of which are stacked with stories of supernatural beings. Ghosts have been seen at the Cypress Park branch, and some have sensed a supernatural presence in the form of a cold spot in the section of the library that deals with books on the occult. The Brentwood and Valley Plaza branches are also allegedly haunted by the ghosts of librarians who once worked there; some visitors even claim to have seen the spirits continuing to perform their former jobs.

