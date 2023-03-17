Minions, Murphy, and More: The 25 Highest-Grossing Comedies of All Time
Consumers can—and usually do—watch a lot of movies at home, but there’s something special about seeing a comedy with an audience. Laughing with others is a communal experience, and when the right film comes along, it can be a box office windfall. Films like Ghostbusters, Beverly Hills Cop, and Meet the Parents have all proven financially rewarding for studios.
Movie gross site The Numbers broke down the highest-grossing comedies of all time at the worldwide box office. While some of the classics are present, a few might surprise you.
- Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) // $940,441,796
- The Hangover Part II (2011) // $586,764,305
- Ted (2012) // $556,016,627
- Meet the Fockers (2004) // $516,567,575
- Les Intouchables (2012) // $484,630,908
- Bruce Almighty (2003) // $484,468,608
- Home Alone (1990) // $476,680,911
- The Hangover (2009) // $465,487,583
- Du Xing Yue Qiu (2022) // $460,284,414
- Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) // $441,286,003
- Sex and the City (2008) // $415,247,258
- Rain Man (1988) // $412,800,000
- Ji Su Shi Ke (2022) // $393,014,816
- The Hangover Part III (2013) // $362,000,072
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) // $358,994,850
- The Flintstones (1994) // $358,500,000
- The Mask (1994) // $351,620,129
- Xiu Xiu De Tie Quan (2017) // $334,536,622
- 22 Jump Street (2014) // $331,333,876
- Meet the Parents (2000) // $330,425,040
- Crocodile Dundee (1986) // $328,203,506
- Feng Kuang De Wai Xing Ren (2019) // $326,150,303
- The Devil Wears Prada (2006) // $326,073,155
- Green Book (2018) // $319,995,019
- Beverly Hills Cop (1984) // $316,300,000
Minions: The Rise of Gru was bolstered by kid appeal, while the second and third entries, The Hangover Part II and Ted, were R-rated fare. Six of the top 25 are sequels. Star power alone isn’t always a guarantee of success: Jim Carrey appears in just two films, Bruce Almighty and The Mask. Eddie Murphy is in just one (Beverly Hills Cop). Additionally, The Numbers’s classification of what constitutes the genre is probably open for debate. While there are laughs in Green Book and Rain Man, it’s a stretch to call either one a comedy.
The Chinese-language films on the list, Du Xing Yue Qiu (Moon Man), Ji Su Shi Ke (Too Cool to Kill), Xiu Xiu De Tie Quan (Never Say Die), and Feng Kuang De Wai Xing Ren (Crazy Alien) did enough domestic business to make the list, though they had little to no revenue outside of China.
The Numbers also crunched the highest-grossing domestic comedies, which is a bit different, though Minions: The Rise of Gru still comes out on top.
- Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) // $369,695,210
- Home Alone (1990) // $285,761,243
- Meet the Fockers (2004) // $279,167,575
- The Hangover (2009) // $277,322,503
- The Hangover Part II (2011) // $254,464,305
- Bruce Almighty (2003) // $242,704,995
- Ghostbusters (1984) // $242,604,185
- Beverly Hills Cop (1984) // $234,760,478
- Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) // $219,195,051
- Ted (2012) // $218,665,740
- Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) // $213,117,789
- Wedding Crashers (2005) // $209,218,368
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) // $206,040,085
- 22 Jump Street (2014) // $191,719,337
- Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) // $184,296,230
- Liar Liar (1997) // $181,410,615
- Elf (2003) // $178,100,000
- Tootsie (1982) // $177,200,000
- Crocodile Dundee (1986) // $174,803,506
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) // $173,585,516
- Rain Man (1988) // $172,825,435
- Bridesmaids (2011) // $169,211,718
- Wild Hogs (2007) // $168,213,584
- 3 Men and a Baby (1987) // $167,780,960
- Meet the Parents (2000) // $166,225,040