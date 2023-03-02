Mental Floss
Home/LIVE SMARTER

These Countries Offer the Highest Wages for 32 Common Occupations

Jake Rossen
Baristas in Switzerland get paid.
Baristas in Switzerland get paid. / Nazar Abbas Photography/Moment via Getty Images
facebooktwitterreddit

If you’re considering a radical lifestyle change, you may have thought about relocating and living abroad. Unless you’re financially set, part of that equation is whether your professional skills can be put to use in another country—and how much you can expect to earn for said skills.

Recently, UK insurance firm William Russell tabulated the average salaries for 32 common occupations across 38 countries. Being a barista in the United States, for example, could net you $31,961 a year according to Glassdoor. That same job in Switzerland, however, offers a nearly 50 percent pay increase—to $45,375.

Here's where those jobs can provide the greatest return:

Occupation

Country

Salary in $USD

Accountant

Switzerland

$110,358

Architect

United States

$96,241

Barista

Switzerland

$45,375

Bartender

Switzerland

$45,397

Buyer

Switzerland

$107,494

Copywriter

Switzerland

$74,920

Data Analyst

Switzerland

$100,796

Doctor

United States

$149,987

Engineer

Switzerland

$104,664

Event Manager

Switzerland

$107,826

Financial Advisor

Switzerland

$124,397

Firefighter

Germany

$73,749

Human Resources Manager

Switzerland

$130,168

Journalist

Switzerland

$112,698

Lawyer

Switzerland

$131,125

Lecturer

Switzerland

$121,502

Librarian

Switzerland

$86,584

Marketing Coordinator

Switzerland

$82,287

Nurse

United States

$58,382

Police Officer

Switzerland

$95,022

Project Manager

Denmark

$80,559

Psychologist

Slovakia

$144,650

Recruitment Consultant

Switzerland

$76,667

Security Guard

Denmark

$76,570

Social Media Manager

Switzerland

$97,267

Software Developer

Switzerland

$105,834

Surveyor

France

$65,988

Teacher

Switzerland

$80,633

UX/UI Designer

United States

$100,956

Waiter

Switzerland

$45,555

Warehouse Worker

Switzerland

$69,851

Web Developer

Switzerland

$89,430

As you can see, Switzerland's compensation across a number of careers is more than competitive. But salary is just one of the many factors involved in a person’s financial status. Certain countries have higher (or lower) costs of living, from food to rent to transportation, which may or may not temper a more substantial salary. You'll also need to navigate language requirements for certain jobs, as well as work permits. Whether it ultimately pays off is largely up to your specific circumstances. That 30-foot-tall chocolate fountain in Zurich sure is one for the pro column, though.

facebooktwitterreddit