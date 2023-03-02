These Countries Offer the Highest Wages for 32 Common Occupations
If you’re considering a radical lifestyle change, you may have thought about relocating and living abroad. Unless you’re financially set, part of that equation is whether your professional skills can be put to use in another country—and how much you can expect to earn for said skills.
Recently, UK insurance firm William Russell tabulated the average salaries for 32 common occupations across 38 countries. Being a barista in the United States, for example, could net you $31,961 a year according to Glassdoor. That same job in Switzerland, however, offers a nearly 50 percent pay increase—to $45,375.
Here's where those jobs can provide the greatest return:
Occupation
Country
Salary in $USD
Accountant
Switzerland
$110,358
Architect
United States
$96,241
Barista
Switzerland
$45,375
Bartender
Switzerland
$45,397
Buyer
Switzerland
$107,494
Copywriter
Switzerland
$74,920
Data Analyst
Switzerland
$100,796
Doctor
United States
$149,987
Engineer
Switzerland
$104,664
Event Manager
Switzerland
$107,826
Financial Advisor
Switzerland
$124,397
Firefighter
Germany
$73,749
Human Resources Manager
Switzerland
$130,168
Journalist
Switzerland
$112,698
Lawyer
Switzerland
$131,125
Lecturer
Switzerland
$121,502
Librarian
Switzerland
$86,584
Marketing Coordinator
Switzerland
$82,287
Nurse
United States
$58,382
Police Officer
Switzerland
$95,022
Project Manager
Denmark
$80,559
Psychologist
Slovakia
$144,650
Recruitment Consultant
Switzerland
$76,667
Security Guard
Denmark
$76,570
Social Media Manager
Switzerland
$97,267
Software Developer
Switzerland
$105,834
Surveyor
France
$65,988
Teacher
Switzerland
$80,633
UX/UI Designer
United States
$100,956
Waiter
Switzerland
$45,555
Warehouse Worker
Switzerland
$69,851
Web Developer
Switzerland
$89,430
As you can see, Switzerland's compensation across a number of careers is more than competitive. But salary is just one of the many factors involved in a person’s financial status. Certain countries have higher (or lower) costs of living, from food to rent to transportation, which may or may not temper a more substantial salary. You'll also need to navigate language requirements for certain jobs, as well as work permits. Whether it ultimately pays off is largely up to your specific circumstances. That 30-foot-tall chocolate fountain in Zurich sure is one for the pro column, though.