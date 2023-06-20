You Might Be Storing Your Bread All Wrong
By Jake Rossen
If you like carbohydrates, then you probably love bread. Sliced, whole, store-bought, or homemade, it offers endless variety. But in the summer months, humidity and high temperatures can lead to a reduction in shelf life. Bread boxes aren’t necessarily the answer. So what’s the best way to store your loaves?
According to Express, you might consider ditching the plastic bag for a ceramic container or box, as opposed to a wooden one. Why? Ceramic won’t trap moisture, allowing the bread to “breathe.” The more moisture bread retains, the more likely it is to develop mold, especially in the summer months.
To avoid this, some people like to stick their bread in the refrigerator, which is yet another way to mistreat the food. Instead of trapping moisture, refrigerating your bread tends to draw the moisture out and evaporate it from the dough, causing it to dry out.
If you’re looking at long-term bread storage, the freezer works better. You’ll still get a crispy crust— provided you don’t let it defrost while still inside the freezer bag—which allows it to soak up that moisture.
Orientation matters, too. If you have an entire loaf you’re slicing in chunks, it’s best to keep the cut side down to prevent it from drying too quickly.
Storing freshly-baked bread from stores in paper bags also allows for air circulation, but they’re not meant to be kept around for long. Because fresh bread lacks many (or all) of the preservatives found in packaged bread, it’s best eaten within a few days of purchase. If you buy a loaf, you should know whether it’ll get eaten in that window. If not, going sliced and stored in ceramic might be the best way to save on dough.