How to Wash Your Dog’s Collar

You may already treat your canine companion to regular baths and occasional visits to the groomer, but it’s wise to remember that collars need a good scrubbing, too. The accessories accumulate germs from dirt, dander, and all the nasty things your dog gets into while rolling around outside. All that bacteria can lead to uncomfortable skin issues, so aiming to wash their collar once a week is ideal.

Different types of collars require different cleaning routines. Check the label for the collar’s material and any specific washing instructions. Some methods require gentle dog soap, which should never be replaced with human shampoo because it can disrupt their skin’s pH balance.

Leather

Leather can last a long time but is also more susceptible to damage during cleaning. Most experts recommend against soaking it in water, as this can lead to discoloration and watermarks. You can spot-clean your dog’s leather collar instead. Simply dip it in a gentle soap and warm water mixture and wipe it with a cloth.

When it’s time to dry the collar, lay it out or hang it in a well-ventilated area. Don’t put it out in the sun—the UV rays can cause the material to crack and fade.

Nylon or Fabric

Depending on what the label recommends, owners should clean nylon or fabric collars in a washing machine or with a toothbrush. If you’re going the toothbrush route, use a soft-bristled one with gentle soap and warm water to scrub the collar clean. If a washer seems necessary, check the label for the recommended settings. Lay the collar out to dry when finished.

Neoprene

Neoprene is a synthetic rubber that’s generally waterproof. Let a collar of this material soak in a mild dog shampoo solution for 10 to 15 minutes, scrub it with a soft brush, and rinse it thoroughly. To prevent fading, you should also avoid drying it in the sun.

Rope

Most rope collars are durable, so a 10-minute soak in hot, soapy water should do the trick. When it’s done soaking, it should be left to air dry.

Metal

A metal dog collar is the easiest to clean. Just soak it in water mixed with dog shampoo and rub the solution over the collar with your hands to remove any caked-on dirt. Dry it thoroughly with a cloth, or it will form rust.

