Italy’s Friuli Venezia Giulia Region Is Covering Visitors’ Train Fare and Museum Fees
There are many reasons to venture off the beaten path when traveling abroad. Places that fall outside most tourists’ radar are often cheaper, less crowded, and filled with unique experiences. In Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy, visitors also get the benefit of free transportation and cultural experiences in exchange for their presence.
As Smithsonian reports, the autonomous region of northern Italy is enticing tourists with complimentary perks. Travelers who book their trip through Friuli Venezia Giulia’s preferred travel agency will have the cost of their round-trip train tickets deducted from the total, just as long as they arrive in Trieste, Udine, Grado, or Lignano Sabbiadoro. Packages also include a special “FVGcard” that grants users free access to museums and public transportation. Out-of-towners must book at least two nights in a participating hotel to qualify for the promotion.
Friuli Venezia Giulia doesn’t have the same international profile as Rome, Venice, or Florence, but there are plenty of reasons to make the trek there. The area shares a border with Austria and Slovenia, and is a melting pot of Western, Southern, and Eastern European cultures. Multiple languages are spoken there, including Italian, German, Slovenian, and Friulian. Friuli Venezia Giula is also a great place to experience Italy’s history, food, and natural beauty. The region is home to beaches, ski resorts, vineyards, cafes, and Roman ruins dating back the 2nd century CE.
Despite everything it has to offer, the area attracts just a small portion of the tourists that flood Italy each year. By sweetening its travel packages, the tourism board hopes to entice visitors looking to explore one the country’s hidden gems while boosting the local economy.
Friuli Venezia Giulia’s tourism promotion is in effect now through May 2023. You can head to travelone.it to take advantage of the deal, and if you’re tempted to stay in the country longer than two nights, some parts of Italy will pay you to move there.
[h/t Smithsonian]