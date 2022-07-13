The Buck Moon—the Year’s Biggest Super Moon—Has Arrived. Here’s the Best Way to See It
Fireworks shows start to slow down after July 4, but there's still a good reason to look up at the summer sky. On the evening of July 13, 2022, we will be treated to a super buck moon—the biggest and brightest super moon of the year. Here's everything you need to know to make the most of the event.
What Is a Super Buck Moon?
As the name suggests, a super moon looks especially large and bright in the night sky. On Wednesday, July 13, the moon will enter its full phase at the same time it reaches its perigee, or the closest point in its orbit to Earth. According to Newsweek, tonight's super moon will appear roughly 17 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than the faintest moon of 2022.
The super moon is also a buck moon, which is the nickname for the first (and usually only) full moon of July. Like the other seasonal names assigned to full moons throughout the year, the name buck moon derives from nature. July is typically the time when the antlers on male deer (a.k.a. bucks) reach their peak size.
How to See the Super Buck Moon
The super buck moon reaches full illumination at 2:38 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 13. The moon won't be visible at that time in many parts of the world, but that's not a problem; it will still look extra big and bright whenever the sun goes down over your backyard.
This moon will show up lower in the sky compared to last month's full moon, which can make it appear even bigger due to the moon illusion. Around sunset, wait for the moon to rise above the southeastern horizon. And if you can't get outside to see it in person, you can catch a live stream of the spectacle on the Virtual Telescope Project's WebTV page starting at 3 p.m. ET.
[h/t Newsweek]