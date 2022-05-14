What's the Kennection? #10
1. In Spanish, what kinds of sentences begin with a 'signo de interrogación invertido'?
QUESTIONS
2. Bill W. and Dr. Bob are the anonymized names used by the 1935 founders of a new group named for the help it provided to whom?
ALCOHOLICS
3. About God, Albert Einstein once wrote to Max Born, “I am convinced that He does not play” what game “with the universe”?
DICE
4. What menu item, offered by Wendy’s (along among burger chains) since 1983, comes in five versions now that “Italian” and “Mexican” have been discontinued?
BAKED POTATOES
5. In the South Pacific, namesake “cults” still ascribe sacred properties to WWII-era materiel, which they call what?
CARGO
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->