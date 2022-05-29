Mental Floss
What's the Kennection? #12

Ken Jennings
Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
1.  What popular aquarium fish shares its name with a 2013 opera that used “The Ballad of Reading Gaol” for its libretto?

2.  The highest mountain in the Congo bears what name of an explorer, the discoverer of Dr. Livingstone?

3.  What hit 2015 sports movie ends with Michael B. Jordan climbing the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art?

4.  Which Mary Tyler Moore Show spin-off followed a widowed Cloris Leachman into her new life in San Francisco?

5.  Canola oil is the main ingredient of what cooking spray and “product of Arthur Meyerhoff,” patented by Meyerhoff in 1957? 

