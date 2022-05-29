What's the Kennection? #12
1. What popular aquarium fish shares its name with a 2013 opera that used “The Ballad of Reading Gaol” for its libretto?
— — — — —
2. The highest mountain in the Congo bears what name of an explorer, the discoverer of Dr. Livingstone?
— — — — — — —
3. What hit 2015 sports movie ends with Michael B. Jordan climbing the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art?
— — — — —
4. Which Mary Tyler Moore Show spin-off followed a widowed Cloris Leachman into her new life in San Francisco?
— — — — — — —
5. Canola oil is the main ingredient of what cooking spray and “product of Arthur Meyerhoff,” patented by Meyerhoff in 1957?