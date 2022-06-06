What's the Kennection? #13
Welcome to the all-new edition of Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. Tom Perrotta’s upcoming Tracy Flick Can’t Win is a sequel to what 1998 novel about a would-be high school class president?
— — — — — — — —
2. What celebration in Rio de Janeiro is always presided over by a jolly, portly fellow called King Momo?
— — — — — — — —
3. What was the female nickname of the company behind the iconic “Reach out and touch someone” ad jingle of 1979?
— — // — — — —
4. What venue at 511 10th Street in Washington, D.C. displays a derringer and a bloody pillow in its museum?
— — — — — — // — — — — — — —
5. What 1982 Barry Levinson movie, set in the title Baltimore eatery, was the screen debut of Tim Daly, Ellen Barkin, and Paul Reiser?
— — — — —
