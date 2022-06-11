What's the Kennection? #14
Welcome to the all-new edition of Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. What rock guitarist made his trademark headgear in 1985 from a top hat and a vintage belt he found in two adjacent stores on L.A.’s Melrose Boulevard?
— — — — —
2. What color of U.S. Navy uniform is sometimes called the “Good Humor Man” by service members?
— — — — —
3. What state’s Berkeley Hundred hosted the first Thanksgiving celebration in American history, two years before the Plymouth Pilgrims held theirs?
— — — — — — — —
4. A disaccharide like maltose or lactose is a “double” example of what compound?
— — — — —
5. What was the name of the Cartwrights’ 500,000-acre ranch on Lake Tahoe on the TV western Bonanza?
— — — — — — — — —
ANSWERS ----->