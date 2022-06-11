Mental Floss
What's the Kennection? #14

Ken Jennings
Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
Welcome to the all-new edition of Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)

1.  What rock guitarist made his trademark headgear in 1985 from a top hat and a vintage belt he found in two adjacent stores on L.A.’s Melrose Boulevard?

2.  What color of U.S. Navy uniform is sometimes called the “Good Humor Man” by service members? 

3.  What state’s Berkeley Hundred hosted the first Thanksgiving celebration in American history, two years before the Plymouth Pilgrims held theirs?

4.  A disaccharide like maltose or lactose is a “double” example of what compound?

5.  What was the name of the Cartwrights’ 500,000-acre ranch on Lake Tahoe on the TV western Bonanza?

ANSWERS ----->

