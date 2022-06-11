What's the Kennection? #14
1. What rock guitarist made his trademark headgear in 1985 from a top hat and a vintage belt he found in two adjacent stores on L.A.’s Melrose Boulevard?
SLASH
2. What color of U.S. Navy uniform is sometimes called the “Good Humor Man” by service members?
WHITE
3. What state’s Berkeley Hundred hosted the first Thanksgiving celebration in American history, two years before the Plymouth Pilgrims held theirs?
VIRGINIA
4. A disaccharide like maltose or lactose is a “double” example of what compound?
SUGAR
5. What was the name of the Cartwrights’ 500,000-acre ranch on Lake Tahoe on the TV western Bonanza?
PONDEROSA
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->