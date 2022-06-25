What's the Kennection? #16
Welcome to the all-new edition of Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. In which Canadian province was Alex Trebek born?
— — — — — — —
2. According to one of the Big Ten’s most famous fight songs, “Hail! Hail! to” what school, “the champions of the West”?
— — — — — — — —
3. What Pennsylvania burg is known as “Flagship City” because Oliver Hazard Perry’s famed USS Niagara is usually docked there?
— — — —
4. In James Fenimore Cooper’s novel, the violence of what rival tribe leaves Chingachgook as “The Last of the Mohicans”?
— — — — —
5. What does the ‘S’ stand for in LASC, the largest trial court in the United States?
— — — — — — — —
ANSWERS ----->