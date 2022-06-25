What's the Kennection? #16
1. In which Canadian province was Alex Trebek born?
ONTARIO
2. According to one of the Big Ten’s most famous fight songs, “Hail! Hail! to” what school, “the champions of the West”?
MICHIGAN
3. What Pennsylvania burg is known as “Flagship City” because Oliver Hazard Perry’s famed USS Niagara is usually docked there?
ERIE
4. In James Fenimore Cooper’s novel, the violence of what rival tribe leaves Chingachgook as “The Last of the Mohicans”?
HURON
5. What does the ‘S’ stand for in LASC, the largest trial court in the United States?
SUPERIOR
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->