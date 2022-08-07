Mental Floss
What's the Kennection? #22

Ken Jennings
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)

1.  Mortsafes were cages invented in 19th-century England to prevent “resurrection men” robbing from what?

— — — — — —

2.  What was the name of the family that founded the large American door-to-door “Brush Company” purchased by Sara Lee in 1968?

— — — — — —

3.  Maurice Ravel intended his Gaspard de la Nuit suite to be the most difficult piece ever written for what instrument?  

— — — — —

4.  What company produced the Model EX that, in 1911, became the first aircraft to fly across the United States?

— — — — — —

5.  The state birds of Arizona and South Carolina are both species of what tiny songbird?

— — — —

