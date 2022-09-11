What's the Kennection? #27
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. The spreadsheet in Apple’s iWork office suite shares its name with which book of the Bible?
— — — — — — —
2. Thought most humans have 24, about half a percent of the population has an extra “cervical” what?
— — —
3. What was legendary NFL defender Reggie White’s off-field profession, a job that lent him his gridiron nickname?
— — — — — — — —
4. For what 1987 Cher-Dennis Quaid thriller did actor Liam Neeson prepare by living in a Washington, D.C. homeless shelter?
— — — — — — —
5. What Boise suburb is now the second-largest city in Idaho, named for the benchmark line of longitude on which it lies?
— — — — — — — —
ANSWERS ----->